Amazon Prime Day 2025 announced — everything you need to know

It's official — Amazon just announced that Prime Day will return this July! This will mark Amazon's 11th Prime Day. While we don't yet know the exact dates of the annual summer savings event quite yet, we can expect epic deals exclusive for Prime members.

There will be plenty of Prime Day details to come, so be sure to keep it locked to Tom's Guide as we bring you all the latest news. Just keep in mind that the event is for Amazon Prime members only, so you'll need to be a member to get access to the deals. New members can get a free 30-day trial at Amazon.

Amazon Prime membership: 30-day free trial @ Amazon

Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to free shipping on over 100 million products. It also includes access to services like Prime Video, Prime Music, and Prime Gaming. Subscriptions are available for $139/year or $14.99/month. New members can also get a free 30-day trial.

Amazon Prime UK membership: 30-day free trial @ Amazon UK

Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to free shipping on over 100 million products. It also includes access to services like Prime Video, Prime Music, and Prime Gaming. Subscriptions are available for £95/year or £8.99/month. New members can also get a free 30-day trial.

Prime Day offers discounts across more than 35 categories, including tech, beauty, home and apparel. Although, Amazon's own hardware is what usually sees the biggest price drops on Prime Day, with terrific deals on Alexa devices, Fire tablets, and Fire Edition TVs. Aside from Black Friday, Prime Day is the best time of the year to make an Amazon hardware purchase.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2025?

Amazon Prime Day 2025 will return this July. While the exact dates haven't been announced yet, in past years it has been a 48-hour event that offers sitewide deals on everything from Ninja appliances to Nike apparel.

Amazon Prime Day originally started in 2015 as a way to celebrate the company's then 20th birthday. Since its inception, the event has grown into a 48-hour deals-a-thon celebrated in over 25 countries.

Keep checking back at Tom's Guide for everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2025, which will take place this July.