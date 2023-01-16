FAQs

Does Arlo offer free shipping? Arlo offers free shipping on all orders of $35 or more. You can check the status of your order on the Arlo website (opens in new tab). You'll need your order number, e-mail used to place your order, and billing zip code.

What is Arlo's return policy? Arlo devices purchased directly from Arlo.com can be returned within 30 days from the original shipment date. The device must be returned with the original Arlo packaging and all accessories. A credit to your original form of payment will post within 10 to 15 business days.

What is Arlo's warranty policy? Arlo warrants its products contained in their original packaging against defects in material and workmanship when the products are used normally for their intended purposes. Warranties are only applicable on on products purchased directly from Arlo or from an authorized Arlo reseller. In both cases, the product must be accompanied by a receipt or proof of purchase.

Does Arlo offer student discounts? At the time of this writing, it doesn't appear that Arlo offers student discounts. Likewise, we haven't been able to verify if the manufacturer offers corporate discounts of any kind.

Arlo Hints and Tips

In addition to Arlo promo codes, there are various other ways to save money on your next Arlo purchase.

Arlo offers discounts when you bundle its products to build your own home security system. For instance, you'll get 10% off bundle orders of $250 or more, 15% off bundle orders of $500 or more, or 20% off bundle orders of $1,000 or more. Shop Arlo deals at other retailers: Arlo devices can be purchased from many authorized retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy. Oftentimes, these retailers will offers discounts not found on the Arlo website.

How to use Arlo promo codes

Arlo promo codes can be entered while viewing your shopping cart. After adding an item(s) to your shopping cart, proceed to the view shopping cart dashboard. On the right column of your shopping cart, you'll find a section that says "Enter Promo Code." Click within the field and manually enter your Arlo coupon code. Click "Apply" and your coupon will be activated.

What are the best Arlo products?

(Image credit: Arlo)

Arlo Ultra 2: The Ultra 2 holds a spot in our list of the best outdoor security cameras. In our Arlo Ultra review, we said the camera delivers top-notch video, a great set of features, and powerful but easy-to-use software. It's not cheap, but it offers top-quality video and its powerful-but-simple software makes it quick and easy to call for help should you ever need it.

Arlo Pro 4: The Arlo Pro 4 is a solid, user-friendly, high-resolution security camera that can operate without a hub or bridge. The camera features clever mounting solutions and good accessory options. In our Arlo Pro 4 review, we found its video is on the higher end for its market with plenty of cool functionality to make it one of the more configurable smart home security cameras out there. However, the Arlo Pro 4 doesn’t offer any local storage unless you purchase the SmartHub separately, which means that you won’t be able to save any video in the event your internet connection goes down.

Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell: The Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell is one of the best video doorbells on the market. It delivers high-quality video/audio both during the day and at night with both person and package detection. Arlo's video doorbell also works with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can receive notifications on smart speakers, and livestream video from the doorbell to an Amazon Echo Show or Google Nest Hub smart display. Make sure to check out our Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell review for our full thoughts on the device.

Arlo Q: In need of an inexpensive home security solution? The Arlo Q is a reliable home security camera that costs less than $100. It isn't waterproof or fully wireless — which means it can't be set up outdoors — but it does offer high video resolution. In our Arlo Q review, we said its a a great value for the level of video quality, power, and flexibility it offers — and because most users won't need to pay anything for cloud storage.

Arlo Essential Wireless Security Camera: This home security camera is great for anyone on a budget. It offers a clean, crisp image, and it has a bright spotlight that can illuminate things on the darkest of nights. In our Arlo Essential Wireless Security Camera review, we called it a great option for those who want a sub-$100 outdoor security camera with a built-in spotlight.