FAQs

What are Soundcore promo codes? Soundcore promo codes are digital vouchers that can be used to lower the price of Soundcore devices. When available, Soundcore coupon codes discounts codes can be entered while viewing your shopping cart.

Does Soundcore offer free shipping? Soundcore offers free shipping on all orders with no minimum required. Delivery takes between three to seven days and logistics are handled by Amazon. The e-comm giant chooses the carrier that best works for the customer and their shipping address.

What is Soundcore's return policy? If you're unhappy with your purchase, Soundcore offers a 30-day money back guarantee. Undamaged products may be returned for a full refund within 30 days of the date of purchase. Items must include original packaging and accessories.

What is Soundcore's warranty policy? Soundcore offers three warranties based on the item you've purchased. Speakers and headphones include an 18-month warranty period, whereas LED light strips include a 12-month warranty. You can browse Soundcore's warranties via the Soundcore website (opens in new tab).

What is the Soundcore corporate program? Soundcore offers corporate discounts for approved businesses that buy in bulk. The corporate purchase price is exclusively available on the Soundcore website. You can browse all eligible devices via the Soundcore website (opens in new tab).

What is the Soundcore student discount? Students can get a 20% discount on all Soundcore purchases. Current students must verify their eligibility via Student Beans. You can find out more via the Soundcore/Student website (opens in new tab).

Soundcore Hints and Tips

Soundcore discount codes are a great way to save on your purchases, but there are other ways to lower the cost of your next Soundcore purchase.

Shop refurbished: Refurbished devices can be purchased direct from Soundcore. Each product receives thorough cleaning and inspections with minimal to no signs of wear or visible cosmetic imperfections. They all include a 90-day risk free trial. You can view all renewed devices via the Soundcore website (opens in new tab) .

Refurbished devices can be purchased direct from Soundcore. Each product receives thorough cleaning and inspections with minimal to no signs of wear or visible cosmetic imperfections. They all include a 90-day risk free trial. You can view all renewed devices via the Soundcore website . Look for deals from other retailers: Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, and Target are just a handful of retailers that also sell Soundscore products. Select carriers like Verizon and T-Mobile also sell Soundcore devices. If you don't see the item you want on sale at Soundcore, you can check partner stores for better pricing.

Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, and Target are just a handful of retailers that also sell Soundscore products. Select carriers like Verizon and T-Mobile also sell Soundcore devices. If you don't see the item you want on sale at Soundcore, you can check partner stores for better pricing. Sign up for newsletter promos: Soundcore occasionally offers promotions via e-mail newsletters. You can sign up for the promos via the Soundcore website (opens in new tab) .

How to use Soundcore promo codes

Soundcore promo codes can be entered while viewing your shopping cart. After adding an item(s) to your shopping cart, proceed to the view shopping cart dashboard. Below your cart total, you'll find a field that says "Discount code." Manually enter your Soundcore coupon, click "Apply," and your coupon will be activated.

What are the best Soundcore products?

(Image credit: Future)

Soundcore Liberty Air 2: The Liberty Air 2 hold a spot in our list of the best cheap wireless earbuds. We found the buds' four-mic system does a solid job with noise reduction and makes them great for calls. Bass has more boom than the AirPods, which is something hip-hop and rock fans will appreciate. We also like that the companion app also lets you tweak the sound profile to suit your preference.

Soundcore Sport X10: Priced at just $79, the Soundcore Sport X10 is a sweet deal for those who want bold sound, customizable fit, and fitness-friendly features. In our Soundcore Sport X10 review, we said they deliver enticing sound at an attractive price. While the buds' ANC is underwhelming, the ambient listening is a huge plus for runners and outdoor workouts.

Soundcore Life P3: The Soundcore Life P3 is a feature-rich set of buds offering a customizable EQ, Gaming Mode, and even a "Superior Sleep" mode to listen to as you drift off. Battery life is pretty good too, especially if you switch off ANC to maximize efficiency. In our Soundcore Life P3 review, we called them a pleasantly surprising pair of earbuds, with strong sound that matches its powerful noise cancellation — all for less than $80. They're also among the best fake AirPods you'll find.

Soundcore Space Q45: We called the Space Q45 a solid bargain. In addition to holding a spot in our best cheap noise cancelling headphones and best over ear headphones guides, the Space Q45 also offer remarkable battery life, quality ANC, and superb sound powered by upmarket specs and special features. In our Soundcore Space Q45 review, we said the headphones offer sound quality that has a liveliness that pulls listeners to the front row of the performance regardless of what music you're listening to.

Soundcore 3: The Soundcore 3 sits at the top of our list of the best cheap Bluetooth speakers. We also called it the best value in our list of the best Bluetooth speakers and best dorm room speakers guides. For just over $50, this tiny powerhouse delivers loud, well-balanced sound within an IPX7-rated design that can survive water, dust, and more. The speaker lasts up to a whopping 24 hours and the Soundcore 3's dual tweeter drivers and central mid/bass woofer ensure you'll get powerful sound in any setting. In our Soundcore 3 review, we said it has almost everything you could wish for from a portable Bluetooth speaker and also named it one of the best outdoor speakers in the market.