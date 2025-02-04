Huge Sonos sale on Amazon — 7 audio deals I’d shop ahead of the Super Bowl

If you're hoping to take your Super Bowl watch party to the next level, adding surround sound to your home theater is sure to do the trick. And the good news is, Amazon is slashing the prices on Sonos audio devices.

Sonos is a brand that makes some of the best home audio devices on the market — and in celebration of the upcoming Super Bowl, you can snag epic deals on their most popular smart speakers, soundbars and even headphones. The best savings we've seen so far is on the Sonos Arc, which is now sporting a $250 discount.

Below, I've rounded up my favorite Sonos audio devices from the sale. Prime members can order now to get their delivery ahead of the game, but make sure to check delivery dates based on your address and location. For more discounts, check out our coverage of the best Super Bowl TV deals and Super Bowl air fryer deals.

Best Sonos deals

Sonos Ray: was $279 now $179 at Amazon Sonos' smallest soundbar is perfect for small TVs that really need some better audio. We were incredibly impressed with the bar in the Sonos Ray review, especially the balanced sound profile. It sounded much bigger than it actually is, instantly improving on the likely terrible speakers in your TV. It connects to the Sonos app so that you can activate its smart features, like Alexa and Google Assistant support.

Sonos Era 100: was $249 now $199 at Amazon The Sonos Era 100 is a powerful tool for upgrading your home audio system, giving you surround sound for your Sonos Arc sound bar. If you don't want to go all-in, it's also great as a small smart speaker that can work for your bathroom, kitchen or the like.

Sonos Ace: was $449 now $349 at Amazon You probably won't be wearing these during the big game, but with $100 off, they're certainly worth a mention. The Tom's Guide Sonos Ace review remarked that they're "utterly engaging and enjoyable to listen to" thanks to excellent sound quality and top-notch noise canceling. They also connect up to your Sonos soundbar so that you don't have to disturb everyone else in the house when you want to watch TV — and they do it with brilliant built in Spatial Audio.

Sonos Beam Gen 2: was $499 now $399 at Amazon Sonos Mid-range soundbar is perfect for smaller rooms that are aching for Spatial Audio. It's retains Sonos' warm sound signature and slick design language, and we liked how it sounded much bigger than its actaul size in the Sonos Beam gen 2 review. It's filled with features like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support, and if you've got a smaller 48 or 50-inch TV, then its the perfect size.

Sonos Arc: was $899 now $649 at Amazon Sonos' previous generation soundbar is still an excellent TV sound upgrade. We loved the soundbar in our Sonos Arc review, especially its slick design. It's also one of the best soundbars around for Spatial Audio, with some of the best Dolby Atmos performance that we've ever experienced. It's smart too, and connects to Alexa and Google assistant so that you can command your smart home.