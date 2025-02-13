I live and breathe Samsung devices — 11 Presidents' Day deals I recommend on Galaxy S25, Galaxy Book and more

I've been rocking a Samsung Galaxy S series smartphone since 2021, experimented with Galaxy tablets and laptops, and had a Galaxy Watch adorning my wrist for the last two years. Samsung gadgets have well-proven their durability and daily usefulness in my life, and with so many great Samsung deals (even on brand new devices), there's no need to pay full price.

The best smartphone deal that caught my eye is the Galaxy S25 Ultra (512GB) for just $1,249 at Amazon. It's worth mentioning this is for the upgraded 512GB model (normally $1,419) and it comes with a free $80 Amazon credit. Alternatively, you can get the base Galaxy S25 Ultra (256GB) for $1,299 with a $200 Amazon gift card. This might finally be the gen that convinces me to upgrade from my Galaxy S21 Ultra, mainly for the upgraded camera array and better battery life.

If you want to treat yourself or someone special, take a look at the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for only $259 at Best Buy. This is the last Galaxy Watch to feature a physical rotating bezel, helpful for keeping smudgy fingerprints off the display.

Scroll on to browse the other great Samsung deals I came across, from laptops and tablets to smartphones, earbuds, and more.

Best Samsung deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+: was $219 now $169 at Amazon This certainly isn’t Samsung’s flashiest tablet on the market, but for basic streaming, web browsing, and video calling, it performs beautifully. It features a large 11-inch, 1920 x 1200-pixel display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: was $449 now $297 at Amazon We called the Galaxy Tab S9 FE an affordable iPad Air alternative when it first launched, and at $150 off, it’s an even better deal right now. With a 10.9-inch, 2304 x 1440-pixel display, it offers plenty of sharp real estate for media streaming and web browsing. The tablet’s Exynos 1380 processor and 6GB of RAM also offer solid performance for basic productivity tasks.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4: was $899 now $599 at Best Buy Save $300 on a reliable mid-range laptop, equipped with a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, an Intel Core 7 150U 10-core processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. Whether you need a laptop for school or simple everyday tasks at home, this laptop will get the job done without breaking the bank.

Samsung Galaxy S25: was $899 now $799 at Amazon For a limited time at Amazon, you can get a free $100 Amazon gift card with the purchase of a Galaxy S25, Samsung’s base flagship phone that features Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 12GB of RAM, and a sharp 6.2-inch AMOLED display.