I live and breathe Samsung devices — 11 Presidents' Day deals I recommend on Galaxy S25, Galaxy Book and more

Deals
By
published

Now's a great time to pick up a new Samsung smartwatch, tablet or laptop

Devices on sale at Amazon
(Image credit: Future / Samsung)
Jump to:

I've been rocking a Samsung Galaxy S series smartphone since 2021, experimented with Galaxy tablets and laptops, and had a Galaxy Watch adorning my wrist for the last two years. Samsung gadgets have well-proven their durability and daily usefulness in my life, and with so many great Samsung deals (even on brand new devices), there's no need to pay full price.

The best smartphone deal that caught my eye is the Galaxy S25 Ultra (512GB) for just $1,249 at Amazon. It's worth mentioning this is for the upgraded 512GB model (normally $1,419) and it comes with a free $80 Amazon credit. Alternatively, you can get the base Galaxy S25 Ultra (256GB) for $1,299 with a $200 Amazon gift card. This might finally be the gen that convinces me to upgrade from my Galaxy S21 Ultra, mainly for the upgraded camera array and better battery life.

If you want to treat yourself or someone special, take a look at the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for only $259 at Best Buy. This is the last Galaxy Watch to feature a physical rotating bezel, helpful for keeping smudgy fingerprints off the display.

Scroll on to browse the other great Samsung deals I came across, from laptops and tablets to smartphones, earbuds, and more.

Quick links

Best Samsung deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+: was $219 now $169 at Amazon

This certainly isn’t Samsung’s flashiest tablet on the market, but for basic streaming, web browsing, and video calling, it performs beautifully. It features a large 11-inch, 1920 x 1200-pixel display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: was $249 now $199 at Amazon

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro offer a crisp and punchy audio profile, stellar active noise cancellation performance, and decent battery life. If you already have another Samsung device you use daily, going with a pair of Galaxy Buds just makes sense.

View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: was $429 now $259 at Best Buy

With its physical rotating bezel, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is still a favorite of many, even over the current-gen Galaxy Watch 7. And right now, you can save a whopping $170 and snag one for yourself or someone special for Valentine’s Day.

View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $329 now $269 at Amazon

If you want the latest smartwatch Samsung has to offer, that’ll be the Galaxy Watch 7, slashed by $60 at Amazon. It’s decked out with new and actually useful AI-powered wellness features, more detailed sleep insights, and the same great, responsive display as its predecessor.

View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: was $449 now $297 at Amazon

We called the Galaxy Tab S9 FE an affordable iPad Air alternative when it first launched, and at $150 off, it’s an even better deal right now. With a 10.9-inch, 2304 x 1440-pixel display, it offers plenty of sharp real estate for media streaming and web browsing. The tablet’s Exynos 1380 processor and 6GB of RAM also offer solid performance for basic productivity tasks.

View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Book 4
Samsung Galaxy Book 4: was $899 now $599 at Best Buy

Save $300 on a reliable mid-range laptop, equipped with a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, an Intel Core 7 150U 10-core processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. Whether you need a laptop for school or simple everyday tasks at home, this laptop will get the job done without breaking the bank.

View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: was $1,199 now $799 at Best Buy

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is technically last-gen, but you’ll barely notice in use and you can snag $400 in savings. Stream all your favorite shows on this tablet’s gorgeous 14.6-inch OLED display, experience speedy performance with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 12GB of RAM, and don’t worry about charging all day with its nearly 9.5-hour battery life.

View Deal
Samsung Galaxy S25
Samsung Galaxy S25: was $899 now $799 at Amazon

For a limited time at Amazon, you can get a free $100 Amazon gift card with the purchase of a Galaxy S25, Samsung’s base flagship phone that features Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 12GB of RAM, and a sharp 6.2-inch AMOLED display.

View Deal
Samsung 55" S90D 4K OLED TV
Samsung 55" S90D 4K OLED TV: was $1,199 now $997 at Amazon

The S90D is one of Samsung's 2024 OLED TVs. The OLED TV features Samsung's new NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, HDR10+/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and built-in Alexa. It also offers 4K AI Upscaling to ensure all programs are crisp and sharp. On the audio front, you get Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for 3D surround sound.

View Deal
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: was $1,419 now $1,249 at Amazon

Samsung’s latest flagship phone is a top contender for Android users who care about capturing high-quality photos and videos. On top of boasting a stellar camera array, the Galaxy S25 Ultra features a bright 6.9-inch QHD+ display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and 12GB of RAM.

View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: was $1,899 now $1,599 at Best Buy

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 has earned a spot as one of the best foldables you can buy, thanks to a super thin, light design, a top-notch Samsung display, great overall durability, and strong performance with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

View Deal
TOPICS
Sarah Chaney
Sarah Chaney

Sarah Chaney is a freelance tech writer with 4 years of experience across multiple outlets, including How-To Geek, MakeUseOf, SlashGear, Laptop Mag, and of course, Tom's Guide. She loves reviewing the latest gadgets, from inventive robot vacuums to new laptops, wearables, and anything PC-related. When she's not writing, she's probably playing a video game, exploring the outdoors, or listening to her current favorite song or album on repeat.

More about sales events
Alo deals

Epic Alo Yoga sale takes up to 40% off apparel — 11 deals I'm adding to my cart now

REI Winter Deals

REI Presidents' Day sale knocks 50% off Patagonia, Arc’teryx and more — 29 deals I'd shop now
&quot;SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius)&quot; gives Sly &amp; The Family Stone the much deserved full-on documentary treatment

How to watch 'Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius)' online from anywhere
See more latest