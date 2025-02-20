Epic Ninja sale live from $24 — 15 kitchen appliance deals I'd shop now
Top-rated kitchen appliances for less
Affordable, versatile and long-lasting, Ninja appliances are some of the most sought-after kitchen products on the market. From air fryers to blenders (and everything in between), the brand also happens to make some of the best kitchen appliances we've ever tested — many of which are currently on sale at both Ninja and Amazon.
For instance, I've been using the Ninja Flip for about a month now, and I've found it to be extremely versatile and useful in the kitchen. Plus, you can't beat the fact that it's now $50 off. If you're looking for something a little larger, I recommend the Ninja Prestige Smart XL Oven, which was named the most powerful in our toaster oven guide — and it's now $100 off.
For these and many more great deals from Ninja, keep scrolling to check out my 15 favorite kitchen appliances from the sale.
Best Ninja Deals
The Ninja Thirsti Bottle is smarter than you think. It features a leak-proof lid that securely screws into place. This lets it keep fizzy drinks carbonated — as well as maintaining their temperature. Amazon reviewers call it the "perfect water bottle" and praise its attractive and durable stainless steel design. Plus, it's dishwasher safe.
Fancy a cup of tea? This electric kettle will boil one up in as little as 90 seconds. It features 7 one-touch presets so you can brew your specific type of tea at the perfect temperature. The water will also stay at your selected temperature for up to 30 minutes.
Designed to de-clutter your kitchen, this multi-cooker is a tour-de-force when it comes to versatility. It has: slow cook, saute, braise, white rice, brown rice, oats, and pasta settings, eradicating the need for separate appliances.
Ninja calls this set its Extended Life Ceramic Select cookware because, well, it's made out of ceramic, but more importantly, it's got a coating that they say should provide "5 years of nonstick performance". Now with $50 off, you can secure 6 pots and pans and 4 lids that can go from stovetop to oven safely up to 550°F.
Be it daily smoothies or making ice cream, this blender can tackle it all, at the touch of a button. Also featured on our best blenders guide, this comes with 3 preset Auto-iQ programs that creates smoothies, frozen drinks, and ice cream, and its powerful blades can crush ice in no time. What’s more, it has an XL (72-oz.) capacity jug which is ideal for the entire household or making batches. This is a great deal if you want an easy-to-use blender, with professional results.
A slight upgrade from the impressive Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1, which secured the top spot in our best air fryers guide, this XL is 1.5-quart bigger and has two more cooking functions; Max Crisp and Bake. If you're looking for a larger air fryer that'll cook you up crispy snacks and full meals, you'll struggle to find something as good as this one.
Save $40 right now on the Ninja Thirsti, which makes it a breeze to whip up flavored still and sparkling drinks at home. You can personalize the fizz, flavor and drink size, and it comes with a CO2 cylinder and variety of flavored water drops.
In our full review, we rated this Ninja air fryer four-and-a-half stars for the way it totally transforms cooking. DualZone means that if you don't want to use the 7-quart basket, you can turn it into two individual 3.5-quart ones and double up what you cook. Each zone benefits from different cooking temperatures and times making it a great pick for larger families.
I've been using the Ninja Flip for about a month now and I can tell you that it is a total cooking game changer. It has 8 functions in one convenient and versatile machine: air fry, roast, bake, toast, and more. I've been able to use it for pretty much everything including toasting toast, baking chicken, roasting vegetable and more. One of my favorite things about it is the fact that when you're not using it, you can flip it up and away, which will give you 50% more counter space back.
The Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 indoor air frying grill is the ultimate small appliance for your home because it combines the functions of an air fryer, grill, oven and more. It's also super easy to clean thanks to its ceramic-coated grills. The second generation appliance has an updated, sleek design with the same functions and benefits as its previous model.
The Ninja Creami is the brand's very own 7-in-1 ice cream maker (yum) and when we reviewed it, we said it "makes it so easy to make ice cream, it's dangerous". And now, for a dangerously low price, you can get your hands on one. It might not be the weather for ice cream yet, but make the saving now and by summer you'll be feeling pretty pleased with yourself.
When we got our hands on the Ninja Prestige Smart XL Oven, we were super impressed by its capacity, range of cooking functions and intuitive, easy-to-use controls. It's a great alternative for anyone not wanting a full-size oven or an XL air fryer in their kitchen. And right now the best toaster oven is an impressive $100 off.
No one likes to be cutting, chopping or dicing in the kitchen with a dull blade — and thanks to this Ninja knife set, you won't ever have to. The 14-piece set comes with a variety of cooking knives, six steak knives and a knife block that has a built-in sharpener. Plus, NeverDull Technology is conveniently built into the storage block to ensure your knives stay razor sharp for up to 10 years.
The Ninja DoubleStack XL Air Fryer offers a whopping 10-quart capacity without taking up too much counter space. How? Well, Ninja's been pretty clever with this one and stacked the drawers on top of each other. It's the perfect solution when you're lacking space, while still managing to cook up to 4 foods at once.
If you’re a fan of cooking outdoors, this is the deal for you. This outdoor pizza oven offers 8 functions, including pizza, max roast, specialty roast and smoker amongst others, so it’s by no means limited to just pizza. Powered by electricity, it can reach up to 700°F, plus there’s the option to add wood pellets if you want smoked food too. The capacity can hold a 12 lb turkey or a 12-inch pizza, which is generous enough.
