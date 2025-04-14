Amazon knocks up to 30% off Ninja kitchen appliances — 15 deals I’d shop on air fryers, blenders and more

It's no secret that Ninja makes some of the best kitchen appliances on the market — many of which we've tested and highly recommend. If you’re in the market for a new toaster oven, air fryer, blender or coffee maker, you're in luck.

Amazon is currently knocking up to 30% off Ninja kitchen appliances. Need a new toaster oven? Look no further than the Ninja 12-in-1 Double Oven, which came out as the winner of our best double toaster oven and is now $80 off on Amazon. If you're in the market for some pots and pans, I personally recommend the Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium 12-Piece Cookware Set that's now $100 off.

Keep scrolling to check out many more great Ninja kitchen deals from the sale. Plus, don't miss our Amazon promo codes page for more ways to save.

Ninja Deals

Ninja Fit Blender: was $69 now $54 at Amazon The Ninja Fit compact personal blender comes with two 16oz Nutri Ninja Cups with to-go spout lids, making it easy to enjoy your shakes or smoothies on the go. Crush ice and pulverize frozen ingredients or blend fresh fruits and vegetables for drinks packed full of nutrients. Easy to use, simply push down the blender to activate the 700-watt motor. The single-serving blender is compact and easy to store and all parts are dishwasher safe and BPA free.

Ninja Precision Temperature Electric Kettle: was $99 now $79 at Amazon Fancy a cup of tea? This electric kettle will boil one up in as little as 90 seconds. It features 7 one-touch presets so you can brew your specific type of tea at the perfect temperature. The water will also stay at your selected temperature for up to 30 minutes.

Ninja XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker: was $99 now $79 at Amazon Right now you can get the Ninja XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker on sale for just $79. The machine features a removable 70-ounce water reservoir and adjustable warming plate that can keep your coffee hot for up to 4 hours. It lets you pick from classic or rich brew settings and it can also be programmed up to 24 hours in advance.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1: was $119 now $89 at Amazon Landing the number one spot on our list of best air fryers in 2024, the Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 will fit up to 5 pounds of French fries or 9 pounds of chicken wings. And despite its 6.5 quart capacity, it has a neat compact design that won’t overwhelm your countertop. With air crisp technology reaching 400°F you can enjoy crispy food cooked with little or no oil. Aside from providing crisp food, it can reheat pastries, roast and dehydrate, perfect for when you want to dry fruits and other foods. Cleaning up is a cinch with a nonstick basket and crisper plate.

Ninja Professional Plus Blender: was $119 now $99 at Amazon Be it daily smoothies or making ice cream, this blender can tackle it all, at the touch of a button. Also featured on our best blenders guide, this comes with 3 preset Auto-iQ programs that creates smoothies, frozen drinks, and ice cream, and its powerful blades can crush ice in no time. What’s more, it has an XL (72-oz.) capacity jug which is ideal for the entire household or making batches. This is a great deal if you want an easy-to-use blender, with professional results.

Ninja Thirsti Drink System: was $179 now $129 at Amazon Save $50 right now on the Ninja Thirsti, which makes it a breeze to make flavored still and sparkling drinks at home. You can personalize the fizz, flavor and drink size, and it comes with a CO2 cylinder and variety of flavored water drops.

Ninja Flip Toaster Oven & Air Fryer: was $199 now $149 at Amazon The Ninja Flip stainless steel model is also on sale. It has 8 functions in one convenient and versatile machine: air fry, roast, bake, toast, and more. When you're not using it, you can flip it up and away, which will give you 50% more counter space back.

Ninja Mega Kitchen System: was $199 now $159 at Amazon Leave all the multi-tasking in the kitchen to one appliance with this Ninja blender. With four functions for smoothies, processing, dough, drinks and more it will quickly become your go-to kitchen appliance. With this ultimate appliance, you’ll be enjoying fresh, healthy drinks, homemade bread and sweet bakes.

Ninja NC301 CREAMi Ice Cream Maker: was $229 now $199 at Amazon With 7 pre-set programs and customizable options, the Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker will help you whip up gelato, milkshakes, smoothies and more, all with your favorite nuts, candy and fruit to personalize your treat. It also comes with 2 pint pots with lids.

Ninja DoubleStack XL 2-Basket Air Fryer: was $249 now $219 at Amazon For smaller kitchens, the Ninja SL401 DoubleStack XL features two 5-quart baskets on top of one another. It also comes with removable racks for each basket that let you cook even more food at once. It offers a total of six cooking functions.

Ninja 12-in-1 Double Oven with FlexDoor: was $329 now $249 at Amazon We couldn’t recommend this toaster oven more. It came out as the winner on our list of best toaster oven. We love that it divides into two ovens you can access separately via the FlexDoor, so you can cook two things at once. There are 12 functions overall, including toast, bake, whole roast, air fry, convection and pizza — meaning you can cook pretty much anything in there however you like.

Ninja Outdoor Electric Grill & Smoker: was $369 now $269 at Amazon If you want a grill that can do it all, this all in one grill and smoker is a fantastic choice from Ninja. It features a built-in thermometer and is weather-resistant. It's the perfect option if you don't have the space for a standing grill.

Ninja Foodi NeverDull Premium Knife System: was $349 now $299 at Amazon No one likes to be cutting, chopping or dicing in the kitchen with a dull blade — and thanks to this Ninja knife set, you won't ever have to. The 17-piece set comes with a variety of cooking knives, eight steak knives and a knife block that has a built-in sharpener. Plus, NeverDull Technology is conveniently built into the storage block to ensure your knives stay razor sharp for up to 10 years.

Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium 12-Piece Cookware Set: was $399 now $299 at Amazon This hard anodized set of cookware is non-stick, durable and oven safe to 500°F. The non-stick surface won’t stick, chip or flake and is designed to withstand high-heat cooking and aggressive scrubbing. The cookware can go from stovetop to oven to finish off cooked meats, brown-off or bake. This premium cookware comes with a 10-year guarantee.