Microsoft's April update is breaking Windows Hello on some computers

Microsoft is saying that its April 2025 security update may cause some Windows users to be unable to log into their accounts via Windows Hello.

In a Microsoft support blog post, the company acknowledged that it is "aware of an edge case of Windows Hello issue affecting devices with specific security features enabled."

"After installing this update and performing a Push button reset or Reset this PC from Settings > System > Recovery and selecting Keep my Files and Local install, some users might be unable to login to their Windows services using Windows Hello facial recognition or PIN," the post explains.

The known issues impacts both client (PCs running Windows 11 24H2) and server platforms that have the KB5055523 cumulative update installed, however, only in specific instances.

According to Microsoft, you need to have the Dynamic Root of Trust Measurement (DRTM) or the System Guard Secure Launch features enabled after installing the KB5055523 update.

Apparently, if those features are enabled prior to the update or if you left them disabled, you most likely won't be impacted.

If you are affected you might get a message that reads, "Something happened and your PIN isn't available. 'Click to set up your PIN again' or 'Sorry something went wrong with face setup.'"

Microsoft's workaround

For now, a permanent fix is unavailable but Microsoft has provided a workaround for affected users.

To log in using PIN, follow the Set my PIN prompt on the logon screen to re-enroll into Windows Hello.

prompt on the logon screen to re-enroll into Windows Hello. To use Face Logon, re-enroll in Windows Hello Facial recognition go to Settings > Accounts > Sign-in options > Facial recognition (Windows Hello), and select Set up. Follow the on-screen instructions.

Apparently, this update also breaks Roblox for some users, though Microsoft says that the issue is on Roblox's ended and that company is working on it.

If you are considering installing the April security update do check the status of the System Guard Secure Launch or DRTM before doing so. And don't enable them if they were turned off before installation.

It's been a busy week for Microsoft with another bug that caused authentication issues when Credential Guard was enabled on systems using the Kerberos PKINIT pre-auth security protocol.

The company also introduced a Windows 11 24H2 safeguard hold for PCs using the SenseShield Technology sprotect.sys driver, as reported by BleedingComputer.