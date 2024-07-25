Is using a VPN on Steam a real-life cheat code?
A next-level hack or cause for game over?
If you're a PC gamer, then chances are you regularly use Steam. Valve's platform is the biggest store and launcher for PC games and a great place to find both the latest AAA titles and lesser-known indie gems.
But whatever you're into, you have probably been tempted to use one of the best VPNs on Steam. Whether it's an opportunity to play region-locked games or make the most of a region-specific sale, it sounds like a gamer's dream come true. But is it really a good idea?
Should I use a VPN on Steam?
Honestly no. Not if you're worried about getting your account banned. Many folks on forums say that you are probably okay to use a when gaming, provided you connect to a server still in your country of origin. If however, you're spoofing your IP address to get lower prices then that is likely to get you banned.
In the Steam subscriber agreement, it explicitly says: "You agree that you will not use IP proxying or other methods to disguise the place of your residence, whether to circumvent geographical restrictions on game content, to order or purchase at pricing not applicable to your geography, or for any other purpose. If you do this, Valve may terminate your access to your Account."
Can you change region on your Steam account?
If you have genuinely moved region and aren't just trying to snipe a good deal in a sale, then you can change your region on Steam. Currently Valve allows users to change location (and currency) once every three months.
Are there valid reasons to use a VPN when gaming?
Absolutely. Using a gaming VPN has plenty of benefits including protection from DDoS attacks and bandwidth throttling. Of course, if you exclusively play single-player titles then there is little reason to invest.
Do other gaming launchers allow VPNs?
Other gaming platforms have policies similar to those of Steam. Good Old Games (GOG) doesn't support using VPNs, asking users in its Terms of Service to "follow any applicable geographic or regional, language or location-based restrictions."
If you use a VPN on the Epic Games Store, you face the risk of being banned, so don't try it. Turn that VPN off before playing.
