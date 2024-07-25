Is using a VPN on Steam a real-life cheat code?

Honestly no. Not if you're worried about getting your account banned. Many folks on forums say that you are probably okay to use a when gaming, provided you connect to a server still in your country of origin. If however, you're spoofing your IP address to get lower prices then that is likely to get you banned.

In the Steam subscriber agreement, it explicitly says: "You agree that you will not use IP proxying or other methods to disguise the place of your residence, whether to circumvent geographical restrictions on game content, to order or purchase at pricing not applicable to your geography, or for any other purpose. If you do this, Valve may terminate your access to your Account."