Act fast! My go-to portable charger just crashed to lowest price ever for Prime Day

I've always taken a portable charger with me everywhere I go. It's force of habit from about a decade ago when I only bought cheap Android phones with terrible battery life, and I quite like the safety of knowing I'll never run out of juice.

But a few years ago I switched to an iPhone 13, which supports wireless MagSafe charging, so I decided to invest in a charger to match. That's why I now carry around the Anker MagGo Power Bank which is down to just $62 right now at Amazon, saving you 30% on the regular price, thanks to Amazon Prime Day.

Compared to the budget, no-name chargers I used to keep in my bag, the MagGo is a thing of beauty. The roughly credit card sized (but thicker) device doesn't weigh too much (just 0.55 lbs) but can fully charge my phone twice before it needs a top up.

Anker MagGo Power Bank: was $89 now $62 at Amazon

Anker bolsters its reputation for high-performance accessories with this Qi2-certified charger. It has a 10,000mAh battery and there's also a handy side display that gives updates on the charger's battery, so you know when you'll need to top-up via USB-C. Plus, it has a kickstand, so you can keep your device upright and still see your phone's display while it's on charge

For almost 10 years, I've had to make sure I have the right cables for all my portable chargers. And because there was no easy way to keep them with the device, I'd use rubber bands to keep them together.

The MagGo liberated me from all this hassle. Now, I can just throw the charger in my bag, and when my iPhone needs a quick charge, I just unfold the kickstand, prop it on the desk, and let the power bank do its thing.

Anker's charger uses a magnetic connection to keep the phone in place too, which is why it doesn't fall off or stop charging when upright on the kickstand. In theory, the MagGo also works with Android phones, but there's a catch.

Apple's MagSafe feature uses the magnetic connection, and the MagGo is optimized for this along with 15W fast charging. Android phones with wireless charging will still work, but not at 15W and without the magnetic connection.

But as an iPhone user, I really like that I don't need to carry about random charging cables any more. And because I can stand the phone up, I can still use Face ID to quickly glance at the phone to unlock it and see the details on my notifications. Thanks to this Amazon deal, I may just pick up a spare...