7 best Black Friday laptop docking station deals — and I'm a dock expert

With Black Friday slicing laptop prices left, right and center, it's easy to miss another crucial part of a notebook: ports. There can never be enough of them — unless you grab a docking station. Now, they're getting the Black Friday discount treatment.

There are dock deals aplenty, with this Ugreen Steam Deck Dock down to just $39, this unique Anker 675 Docking Station and Monitor Stand that's 32% off and more.

Whether you need to expand your desk setup with multiple monitors, need a Thunderbolt 4 dock to charge all your devices simultaneously post-haste, or are just after an extra USB port for your mouse, a docking station will provide. There are even docks made for Steam Deck.

As a dock expert, there are deals here you'll want to snap up. While every setup is different, as certain PCs may require different ports, many of these docking stations do their best to accommodate them all. I'll be watching for even more deals, but in the meantime, scroll on through to get saving.

Black Friday docking station deals

Ugreen Steam Deck 9-in-1 USB-C Docking Station: was $59 now $39 at Amazon Have a Steam Deck, Legion Go, or other PC gaming handheld? This Ugreen 9-in-1 dock is right up your alley. With two USB-C 3.2 ports with 10Gbps transfer rates and 100W Power Delivery, along with HDMI that supports up to 4K at 60Hz, it's great to boost your handheld's potential. Plus, there's Ethernet, three USB-A, and SD/microSD card slots.

Plugable USB 3.0 Universal Docking Station: was $104 now $59 at Amazon Whether you have Windows laptop, Macbook, or Chromebook, this Plugable docking station will work with them all. More for work or web surfing, this dock comes with dual monitor support (one via HDMI, another via DVI but with HDMI adapters), along with 2 x USB-A 3.0, 4 x USB-A 2.0, an Ethernet port, and cables included to work with USB-A and USB-A laptops. A handy deal for nearly half the price.

Anker 575 13-in-1 USB-C Docking Station: was $169 now $139 at Amazon If you prefer a simple standing dock, this Anker 575 docking station should suit your fancy. It's got it all: An 85W laptop-charging USB-C port, an 18W Power Delivery USB-C port for phones, a USB-C port, 3 x USB-A ports, 2 x HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, an Ethernet port, SD/microSD card slots and a 3.5 mm audio port. Not bad at all with a $30 discount.

Dell WD19S 180W Docking Station: was $354 now $139 at Amazon This Dell 180W docking station is a whopping 61% off, and while it lacks a few more ports than most, it's hard to beat its 180W Power Delivery. Be warned that it only offers 130W of that power to Dell systems, while others will get 90W power. Otherwise, expect a USB-C, 3x USB 3.1 Gen 1, 2 x DisplayPorts, a HDMI, and an Ethernet slot. It's also a modular dock, so you can swap out different ports if you fancy.

Plugable USB-C Laptop Docking Station: was $219 now $159 at Amazon Mac users should keep an eye on this Plugable docking station, as it's made to support M4 chips and earlier. This 14-in-1 dock can connect dual 4K at 60Hz displays (HDMI or DisplayPort) and offers 100W charging, along with USB-C and USB-A ports for charging, 3 x USB-A, Ethernet, SD/microSD card slots and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Bonus Black Friday USB-C hub deals

Anker 553 USB-C Hub: was $53 now $39 at Amazon It may not be a full-on docking station, but this Anker 553 USB-C hub has the capabilities to be one. It's easy to carry around, and offers up 85W Power Delivery with the a 100W wall charger (not provided). It's equipped with a USB-C, 2 x USB-A, 2 HDMI, an Ethernet slot, and a microSD/SD card reader.