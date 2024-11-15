FastestVPN is ridiculously cheap this Black Friday

Now is the time to get your hands on the best Black Friday VPN deals, with many of the best VPNs available at a discounted price. FastestVPN's Pro Lifetime Plan is already 93% off this Black Friday, costing just $30 all-in. However, Tom's Guide readers can access an exclusive discount bringing the price down to an incredible one off payment of $23 by using the code BFCM24.

Many VPNs offer one or two-year plans, where you have to pay a hefty sum upfront to stay protected – and again after your plan runs out. FastestVPN is doing things differently, requiring just one payment for lifetime of protection. But what features do you get for such a fantastic offer?

FastestVPN Pro Lifetime Plan | $23

Exclusive deal: FastestVPN is the cheapest VPN out there. Tom's Guide readers get a lifetime of protection for a one time payment of $23 with the code BFCM24. It isn't the best VPN out there but you can't argue with this price. For your money you get decent speeds, Double VPN protection, and a year-long password manager. With a 31-day money-back guarantee, there are no risks here.

Bang for your buck

Whilst it's not packed full of features, FastestVPN packs a lot in for the price you pay. You're sorted for protection on all your devices, with the ability to protect up to 15 simultaneously. With decent Android VPN and iOS VPN apps, plus a simple desktop interface, FastestVPN is a great VPN for beginners.

You also get some additional security features including a password manager, although you only get this for one year. You get an ad-blocker and malware protection, however there are more effective ones out there, and the malware protection appears to be more malicious domain blocking than full antivirus.

Despite its name, FastestVPN is not the fastest VPN, but it's still quick. In our tests it averaged 730 Mbps, which is fast enough to handle anything you throw at it. Whether you're gaming, or streaming your favourite shows, you shouldn't have any issues with FastestVPN.

On that note, if streaming is your thing, separate servers are available for all your favourite sites, including US Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, and BBC iPlayer. It's worth noting that in our testing, it wasn't able to access any of the Netflix libraries we tried, including the US and UK, which is quite disappointing. If your number one use for a VPN is streaming, then one of the best streaming VPNs may be more suitable.

(Image credit: FastestVPN)

One area FastestVPN has definitely improved is its server locations. Pro Plan locations have now increased to over 100 countries, offering over 800 servers. Again, this is not industry leading, but a really good spread for a VPN of this price.

There's also a no-logs policy, meaning none of your identifying information, such as IP address or browsing activity, is stored. FastestVPN have put this claim to the test with an independent audit.

Thanks to being based in the Cayman Islands, FastestVPN benefits from strong privacy laws and a lack of data retention requirements and if you encounter any connection issues, there's a kill switch to ensure your privacy is protected.

FastestVPN includes a speciality Double VPN and P2P servers. Double VPN servers offer peace of mind if online privacy is crucial to you. Your data is routed through two VPN servers as supposed to one. This means double the amount of encryption and an extra layer of security – making third-party monitoring practically impossible.

WireGuard is FastestVPN's default protocol. It's lightweight, fast, and pulls no punches when it comes to security. But if you prefer an alternative, it also supports OpenVPN and IKEv2. If you want to access some sites through a VPN but not others, then you can do that with FastestVPN's split tunnelling-like feature.

The quick verdict

FastestVPN can't compete with our best VPNs, but it is the best value for money by a long way. If you're upgrading from a free VPN service or want to take your first steps into the world of VPNs for the best price out there, then FastestVPN would be a great choice.

For the money, you get some good features, some decent speeds, and a solid level of privacy. It's not going to blow you away, but a one-off price of $23 is hard to beat.