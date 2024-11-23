I review monitors for a living: 21 great Black Friday monitor deals to snag right now
These are the best monitor deals we've seen this Black Friday
Thanksgiving is nearly upon us here in the States, and that means the Black Friday deals are in full effect.
This is the best time of year to buy expensive PC gear, like monitors, because retailers offer big discounts on big-ticket items to take advantage of the fact that everyone's doing their yearly shopping right now.
But you have to watch out, because some retailers artificially inflate the price of gadgets before big sales events, then drop the price down to barely below standard rate to make it look like you're getting a great deal when you aren't.
That's why my colleagues and I endlessly scour the web for provably great deals on reputable tech, then gather those finds in lists like this one. I've gathered all the great Black Friday monitor deals I've seen this year in one place, so whether you want a display for gaming, watching movies or getting work done, you'll find something here at a great price.
Black Friday monitor deals
Monitors
This is a bargain-basement 1080p 22-inch monitor from Philips, so you shouldn't count on great picture quality. However, the fact is you get a serviceable 1080p display with a 100Mhz refresh rate for well under $100, which is a good deal on this tiny monitor.
This cheap 24" 1080p monitor gives you two built-in 5W speakers, so it's great as a cheap display for a kid's PC or a PC you rarely use.
Just need a cheap monitor? This 31.5-inch 1080p display from Asus is on sale for Black Friday, and with its 75Hz refresh rate and Adaptive-Sync support this IPS monitor is great for an office PC.
This is a nice productivity monitor that can game in a pinch, as the 32-inch IPS display is capable of achieving 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels) at a refresh rate of 60Hz. And since it supports AMD FreeSync, you can count on some smooth gaming performance.
If you want to dip a toe in the ultrawide world, this deal might be your chance. You save big on a new 34-inch curved ultrawide LG display with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a QHD (3440 x 1440) resolution, giving you lots of room for apps and windows.
This 34-inch curved 3.5K (3440 x 1440) 100Hz IPS monitor from Dell is a great productivity upgrade because it gives you a 21:9 display with plenty of room to juggle tasks. Plus, the monitor has a built-in USB-C hub and support for AMD FreeSync.
This 27-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) LED-backlit display offers HDR support and is factory calibrated to offer pro-grade color accuracy. You also get a built-in USB hub, to boot.
Gaming monitors
If you need to save cash on a new display, you could do a lot worse than this Acer gaming monitor. The fact this 1080p display (1920 x 1080) has a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and AMD FreeSync Premium support is impressive at this price.
This 24-inch Samsung monitor packs a lot of gamer-friendly features. You get AMD FreeSync support, 180Hz refresh rate, a response time of only 1ms and a “Virtual Aim Point” all make this extremely affordable monitor an enticing prospect for first-person shooter fans.
The Acer Nitro is a 27-inch gaming monitor that's great for anyone on a budget. It features 1080p resolution, 180Hz refresh rate, and AMD FreeSync Premium support. We also like that it has an ergonomically designed stand with tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustments.
It's a modest discount, but the Alienware AW2524HF is a solid monitor if you're short on cash. You get a 25-inch 1080p screen with 360Hz refresh rate, 1m response time, and HDMI/DisplayPort connectivity. AMD FreeSync Premium support also means tear-free and stutter free gameplay.
The Odyssey G50D is a fast gaming monitor that won't blow your budget. It features a 180Hz refresh rate, HDR400 support, 1ms response time, and an ergonomic stand. You also get QHD resolution and AMD FreeSync support.
This 34-inch curved QHD monitor features a 180Hz refresh rate paired with a 1ms response time. It also supports the HDR10 format and AMD FreeSync Premium technology, to prevent stuttering and tearing during your gaming sessions. It sports two HDMI ports and DisplayPort 1.4.
When it comes to productivity, nothing beats an ultrawide monitor. This Dell 34-inch curved ultrawide, model S3422DWG, is on sale for $299. It's a solid deal overall for a 21:9 aspect ratio monitor with a 3440 x 1440 resolution. It also has an 1800R curve and a 144Hz refresh rate. Note: Use coupon code "MONITORS15" at checkout to get this price.
Another monitor designed for gamers with a serious need for speed. It offers a 144Hz refresh rate (160Hz when overclocked), Nvidia G-Sync support and a 1ms response time, which should ensure your favorite PC games feel like lightning on this display. Its 21:9 ultrawide aspect ratio (3440 x 1440) also makes the UltraGear a great monitor to work on.
A 4K (3840 x 2160) mini-LED monitor that boasts FreeSync support, 160Hz refresh rate and a HDR1000 mode. The fact it’s also mini-LED ensures the Acer Nitro can deliver black levels that are almost on par with the best OLED screens.
The best PS5 monitor, in our book. This lovely-looking 4K/144Hz display has been designed to mimic Sony’s smash hit console. It’s not just a pretty face, though. Packing in full array local dimming to make black levels look more convincing and G-Sync support, it’s also been designed to deliver the sort of premium quality you expect from the Inzone brand.
This LG UltraGear monitor is one of the least-expensive OLED gaming monitors you can but. Yet it still provides all the features you'd want in a premium monitor. It sports a 240Hz refresh rate, 2560 x 1440 resoution, HDR10 support, and compatibility with both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.
If you're on a tight budget, the Acer Predator is worth a look. It packs a 240Hz refresh rate, 2560 x 1440 resolution, AMD FreeSync Premium support, and up to a 0.01ms pixel response time. Plus, it's built-in KVM switch lets you switch PCs with ease. Bonus points for its stand which lets you pivot, tilt, and swivel the display to your liking.
One of the best curved monitors ever made, and only the second Alienware ultrawide OLED. Thanks to its quantum dot technology, this display gets brighter than traditional OLED panels. With support for AMD FreeSync premium, impeccable screen uniformity and that stunning 21:9 (3440 x 1440) aspect ratio, this is simply an incredible gaming monitor… which you can probably tell this writer owned at one point.
If you're looking for a giant OLED monitor, this UltraGear packs a 45-inch OLED curved display with WQHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. It's compatible with both Nvidai G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and sports HDR support, built-in speakers, and DTS Headphone:X compatibility.
