I review monitors for a living: 21 great Black Friday monitor deals to snag right now

Thanksgiving is nearly upon us here in the States, and that means the Black Friday deals are in full effect.

This is the best time of year to buy expensive PC gear, like monitors, because retailers offer big discounts on big-ticket items to take advantage of the fact that everyone's doing their yearly shopping right now.

But you have to watch out, because some retailers artificially inflate the price of gadgets before big sales events, then drop the price down to barely below standard rate to make it look like you're getting a great deal when you aren't.

That's why my colleagues and I endlessly scour the web for provably great deals on reputable tech, then gather those finds in lists like this one. I've gathered all the great Black Friday monitor deals I've seen this year in one place, so whether you want a display for gaming, watching movies or getting work done, you'll find something here at a great price.

Black Friday monitor deals

Monitors

Philips 22" Philips 1080p monitor: was $69 now $59 at Amazon This is a bargain-basement 1080p 22-inch monitor from Philips, so you shouldn't count on great picture quality. However, the fact is you get a serviceable 1080p display with a 100Mhz refresh rate for well under $100, which is a good deal on this tiny monitor.

Asus Asus 31.5” 1080P Monitor: was $169 now $129 at Amazon Just need a cheap monitor? This 31.5-inch 1080p display from Asus is on sale for Black Friday, and with its 75Hz refresh rate and Adaptive-Sync support this IPS monitor is great for an office PC.

Samsung 32" Samsung UJ59 4K monitor: was $339 now $218 at Amazon This is a nice productivity monitor that can game in a pinch, as the 32-inch IPS display is capable of achieving 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels) at a refresh rate of 60Hz. And since it supports AMD FreeSync, you can count on some smooth gaming performance.

LG 34" Ultrawide: was $349 now $229 at Walmart If you want to dip a toe in the ultrawide world, this deal might be your chance. You save big on a new 34-inch curved ultrawide LG display with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a QHD (3440 x 1440) resolution, giving you lots of room for apps and windows.

Gaming monitors

Acer 23.8" Nitro gaming monitor: was $173 now $94 at Amazon If you need to save cash on a new display, you could do a lot worse than this Acer gaming monitor. The fact this 1080p display (1920 x 1080) has a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and AMD FreeSync Premium support is impressive at this price.

Samsung 24" Odyssey G3: was $200 now $119 at Amazon This 24-inch Samsung monitor packs a lot of gamer-friendly features. You get AMD FreeSync support, 180Hz refresh rate, a response time of only 1ms and a “Virtual Aim Point” all make this extremely affordable monitor an enticing prospect for first-person shooter fans.

Acer 27" Nitro Monitor: was $249 now $129 at Best Buy The Acer Nitro is a 27-inch gaming monitor that's great for anyone on a budget. It features 1080p resolution, 180Hz refresh rate, and AMD FreeSync Premium support. We also like that it has an ergonomically designed stand with tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustments.

Alienware 25" Gaming Monitor: was $349 now $279 at Dell It's a modest discount, but the Alienware AW2524HF is a solid monitor if you're short on cash. You get a 25-inch 1080p screen with 360Hz refresh rate, 1m response time, and HDMI/DisplayPort connectivity. AMD FreeSync Premium support also means tear-free and stutter free gameplay.

Samsung 27" Odyssey G50D Monitor: was $349 now $209 at Samsung The Odyssey G50D is a fast gaming monitor that won't blow your budget. It features a 180Hz refresh rate, HDR400 support, 1ms response time, and an ergonomic stand. You also get QHD resolution and AMD FreeSync support.

Acer 34" Nitro Curved Monitor: was $329 now $249 at Best Buy This 34-inch curved QHD monitor features a 180Hz refresh rate paired with a 1ms response time. It also supports the HDR10 format and AMD FreeSync Premium technology, to prevent stuttering and tearing during your gaming sessions. It sports two HDMI ports and DisplayPort 1.4.

Dell 34" Dell curved gaming monitor: was $399 now $299 at Dell When it comes to productivity, nothing beats an ultrawide monitor. This Dell 34-inch curved ultrawide, model S3422DWG, is on sale for $299. It's a solid deal overall for a 21:9 aspect ratio monitor with a 3440 x 1440 resolution. It also has an 1800R curve and a 144Hz refresh rate. Note: Use coupon code "MONITORS15" at checkout to get this price.

LG 34" UltraGear 34GN850-B : was $749 now $329 at Walmart Another monitor designed for gamers with a serious need for speed. It offers a 144Hz refresh rate (160Hz when overclocked), Nvidia G-Sync support and a 1ms response time, which should ensure your favorite PC games feel like lightning on this display. Its 21:9 ultrawide aspect ratio (3440 x 1440) also makes the UltraGear a great monitor to work on.

Acer 27” Acer Nitro : was $800 now $499 at Best Buy A 4K (3840 x 2160) mini-LED monitor that boasts FreeSync support, 160Hz refresh rate and a HDR1000 mode. The fact it’s also mini-LED ensures the Acer Nitro can deliver black levels that are almost on par with the best OLED screens.

LG 27" UltraGear OLED: was $899 now $599 at Best Buy This LG UltraGear monitor is one of the least-expensive OLED gaming monitors you can but. Yet it still provides all the features you'd want in a premium monitor. It sports a 240Hz refresh rate, 2560 x 1440 resoution, HDR10 support, and compatibility with both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

Acer 27" Predator OLED: was $899 now $599 at Best Buy If you're on a tight budget, the Acer Predator is worth a look. It packs a 240Hz refresh rate, 2560 x 1440 resolution, AMD FreeSync Premium support, and up to a 0.01ms pixel response time. Plus, it's built-in KVM switch lets you switch PCs with ease. Bonus points for its stand which lets you pivot, tilt, and swivel the display to your liking.