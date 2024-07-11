Amazon's knocking over $100 off this 4-star gaming monitor ahead of Prime Day

Amazon is hosting another big Prime Day sale event on July 16, and lots of cool gear is already being discounted ahead of the main event.

I know because I just spotted a great deal on a solid gaming monitor: the Gigabyte M32U curved gaming monitor is on sale for $499 at Amazon. That’s a great price for this 32-inch 4K display with an adjustable stand, built-in speakers and an integrated KVM switch.

Gigabyte 32" 4K Monitor: was $629 now $499 @ Amazon

This 32-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) curved gaming monitor supports HDR and comes with an adjustable stand, a good port array and a built-in KVM switch feature that lets you use the same mouse, keyboard and monitor across multiple devices.

I know it's a good deal on a great monitor because I helped edit our Gigabyte M32U gaming monitor review, in which we gave this 32-inch gaming monitor four out of five stars because it "costs a lot but offers a lot in return" — and now it's on sale at a great discount, ensuring you pay less for the same value.

The Gigabyte M32U is simple to look at and easy to set up, which isn't true of many gaming monitors. The no-frills design helps this display blend into a home office, and the cutout in the back makes it easy to route cables behind your desk and out of sight. Plus, you can adjust it backward and forward up to 25 degrees, raise or lower the display roughly 5 inches and swivel it up to 30 degrees left or right.

Fire it up and you're greeted with a crisp, clear 4Kpicture. The monitor comes with six preset display modes and three more custom ones you can tailor to your liking. Our lab testing found the RTS/RPG mode to be the brightest sans HDR content, but it gets bright enough in all modes to comfortably use in an office. Colors look good in all modes and the display supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, so you can count on having adaptive sync support for even HDR content at up to 120Hz. Plus, its 144Hz refresh rate (overclockable to 160Hz) ensures it can keep pace with the advanced gaming features of the PS5, Xbox Series X and some of the best gaming PCs.

This monitor originally retailed for around $800, but thanks to the passage of time and this excellent deal you can now get it for nearly half that—but only for a limited time! It's one of the best early Prime Day monitor deals I've seen so far, but make sure to check our regularly-updated list of the Prime day deals as we get closer to the big event!