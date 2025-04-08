T-Mobile is starting to send out data breach settlement payments for up to $25K — see if you qualify

Four years after the 2021 data breach that affected 76 million customers, settlement checks are finally being sent out to T-Mobile users who were impacted by the breach.

According to an update on the T-Mobile settlement website, court proceedings have been completed and checks to affected customers are expected to go out this month.

Though T-Mobile denied any wrongdoing, they did settle the lawsuit out of court. Customers who suffered financial losses from the incident and filed before the 2023 deadline may receive up to $25,000. Those who didn’t file a claim or suffer financial losses can receive up to $25, or if they are California residents, up to $100.

However, those are maximum amounts as the $350 million settlement amount, divided between 76 million people, breaks down to just $4.50 per person (before attorney fees). If you were part of the settlement, you likely received notice but if you’re unsure as to how the breach may have affected you, check the FAQ section of the lawsuit website for details. Alternatively you can call 1-833-512-2314 for additional information.

While T-Mobile had said that the 2021 data breach did expose names, addresses, Social Security numbers, drivers licenses, and ID information, no payment data was accessed.

This means that if you were involved in the breach, you should be monitoring your credit closely and thinking seriously about investing in one of the best identity theft protection services.

More from Tom's Guide