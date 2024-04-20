A new Mac calculator app could launch soon — here's what to expect

Apple is already working hard on macOS 15, this much we know for sure. Now, it looks like the company plans to bring some considerable changes to its calculator app on the latest macOS version.

According to a report from AppleInsider, the Cupertino-based firm is planning to launch a new calculator app at WWDC, which is right around the corner in June. Some of these new features sound promising, so it's definitely something to get excited about if you're a Mac user.

Apple last made any significant changes to the calculator app in macOS 10.0 Yosemite, which was released in 2014—almost a decade ago.

What changes are coming to the macOS calculator?

The calculator app is reportedly getting a complete design overhaul. It will swap its clunky-looking boxes with round buttons that bring it in line with the look and feel of iOS and the rest of Apple's design language. Interestingly, the report claims that resizing the calculator will actually change the size and shape of the buttons, making them pill-shaped when stretched.

Of course, it's not just a visual redesign, as Apple is adding a new history tape feature that would let you look at previous calculations, a feature available in competitors like OneNote. For people who do multiple calculations at a time, not having to go back and note down the results could be a huge time-saver. Even if you're using the advanced calculator functions in scientific or programmer mode, you'll still be able to go back and see previous calculations. The report didn't indicate how many previous calculations it would remember, but hopefully, it's all of the ones that have happened since the app was launched.

The conversion tool will become part of the macOS calculator's user interface, making it easier to work with different currencies. The feature used to be hidden in a drop-down menu, and having it as part of the interface makes getting to it quicker and easier.

Overall, these seem like smart design choices from Apple that will make using the calculator app more enjoyable. Of course, this is still a rumor and could be inaccurate, but it makes sense for Apple to overhaul the now-dated app.

