Apple's MacBook Air OLED may be delayed until 2029 — thanks to the iPad Pro M4!

Apple's rumored MacBook Air OLED model had already been reportedly delayed, but it now appears to be pushed back further thanks to iPad Pro M4 sales not going according to plan.

As reported by The Elec, the OLED MacBook Air has now been delayed until 2029, even though it was already set back until just after 2027. Initially, it was expected to follow the rumored OLED MacBook Pro in 2026, but these plans have now changed.

Now, Apple is tipped to be sticking with an LCD display instead of switching to OLED for its upcoming Air models, which is what we've seen in the recent MacBook Air M3. Apparently, disappointing iPad Pro M4 sales are the cause for the delay.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

"Apple was planning to release the OLED MacBook Air around 2027, but since development has been delayed, they need to prepare a MacBook Air that can be sold in the meantime," an industry insider told The Elec.

"As of now, we can expect the OLED MacBook Air to be released around 2029."

Despite being one of the best tablets on the market, OLED iPad Pro models aren't expected to sell well, with rising prices and the price hike due to the switch to OLED putting consumers off.

As the report notes, the MacBook Air is Apple's lower-tier laptop that sells well due to its price, and if an OLED display bumps up this cost, customers may not want to opt in for it. As seen with the OLED iPad Pro M4 sales, this rings true.

Since Apple ships and sells over 20 million MacBook Air units annually, the Cupertino giant needs to continue to hit its target or many of those units will be wasted. To put this scale into perspective, MacBook Pro sales are at around 5 million units.

Speaking of Pro models, there's no word of whether the OLED MacBook Pro has been delayed, which is a good sign that Apple's premium laptop is still looking to launch around 2026. Apparently, the MacBook Pro with OLED may even ditch it once and for all.

While we may not see an OLED MacBook Air anytime soon, this doesn't take away how good the display is on current MacBook Air models. In fact, we think its still one of the best laptops you can grab today. OLED may offer a gorgeous display, but many may not appreciate the change in price.