Trump tariffs claim first laptop victim as Framework pulls some models from US

By published

This could be just the beginning

Framework Laptop 13 (2023) open on a desk
(Image credit: Future)

If you're located in the U.S. and looking for a new laptop, a Framework device might not be an option. Trump's latest tariffs have claimed a victim, as Framework announced that some of its laptop models will no longer be available in the country.

The company took to X to post about the changes to its laptop line.

"Due to the new tariffs that came into effect on April 5th, we’re temporarily pausing US sales on a few base Framework Laptop 13 systems (Ultra 5 125H and Ryzen 5 7640U). For now, these models will be removed from our US site. We will continue to provide updates as we have them," reads the X post.

Other Framework models are still available, but if you're in the market for the Ultra 5 125H and Ryzen 5 7640U, which are on the more affordable side of Framework's offerings, you'll have to wait a while in the best-case scenario.

In the worst case, the tariffs remain high, and the firm can never sell these models in the U.S. again.

Framework Laptop 13 being upgraded with new memory

(Image credit: Framework)

Only the lowest-end models are going away in the U.S. This is because Framework priced them when the tariffs for Taiwan were 0%. With them jumping to 10%, Framework said on X in a follow-up post that it would need "to sell the lowest-end SKUs at a loss."

The company is here to make a profit, not sell laptops at a loss, so this move is entirely understandable.

This could be just the beginning of products dropping off in the U.S., as anything sold with a low margin may not have enough meat left on the bone to be sold at a profit with the extra tariffs added on.

"Other consumer goods makers have performed the same calculations and taken the same actions, though most have not been open about it," continues the company's X post.

Framework Laptop 13 being upgraded

(Image credit: Framework)

The question some users on X asked is obvious: why not bump the price up 10% to cover the cost of the tariffs? Surely that would decrease demand for the laptops, but it might still be something to consider if the company is sitting on inventory that it might want to move.

It'll be interesting to see how the tariffs will change the landscape of tech and other products in the U.S. We already know Apple has a potential tariff crisis, and it's certainly not alone.

Dave LeClair
Dave LeClair
Senior News Editor

Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.

