CoPilot+ PCs won’t run various apps and games at launch — here's what we know

Well, this could have gone more smoothly. This week the likes of Asus, Dell, Lenovo and Microsoft released a bunch of Copilot+ PC laptops. These new machines are the first to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus chipsets, using Windows 11 Arm-based architecture and deploying up to 40 to 45 TOPs in their NPUs (neural processing units) to assist with advanced AI tasks, like Windows Studio Effects.

But you shouldn't expect to run certain apps and games, and Samsung has revealed which ones won't work with its new Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge AI laptop, which should also apply to other CoPilot+ PCs. The compatibility notice (first reported by The Wall Street Journal), states that many security programs, various Adobe software and even apps like Google Drive won’t currently run on Samsung's new Copilot+ PC laptop.

This isn't a good look for a new breed of PC that’s just getting off the ground, but the app picture should improve soon.

Copilot+ PCs: Apps that won't run

We’ve confirmed that the Google Drive app does not work on Snapdragon X Elite CoPilot+ PCs like the Surface Pro 11. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

According to Samsung's document, Adobe InDesign, Illustrator and After Effects will not run on CoPilot+ PCs. In addition, various Avast programs won't work, along with Kaspersky Anti-Virus. The good news is that Microsoft has said that "Illustator, Premiere Pro and more are coming this summer," as previously reported by Windows Central.

Gamers with one eye on Copilot+ PCs won't be happy as popular video games — such as the iconic Fortnite, strategy sensation League of Legends and Microsoft’s very own Halo Infinite — won't run on the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge AI and presumably all CoPilot+ PCs.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Samsung has “asked app developers for improvements, and will check on app improvement schedules to provide continual updates,” the company claims.

Our Copilot+ PC reviews are coming. Based on our hands-on with the impressive HP OmniBook X and Asus VivoBook S 15, there's plenty to be excited about in terms of performance and battery life. We will be doing further testing around app compatibility as well.

