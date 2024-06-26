Best Buy is taking up to $500 off laptops — 13 deals I recommend

There's no need to wait for Prime Day deals, great laptop deals are happening now. Whether you're team MacBook, Chromebook or Windows, now's a great time to upgrade your laptop thanks to these awesome sales.

I've picked out the best laptop deals at Best Buy so you don't have to. If you don't want to spend a lot, the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i is $329 at Best Buy. This 15-inch laptop is great value thanks to its solid specs, especially after this discount. You also get a 15.6-inch touch display and a 256GB SSD.

Keep scrolling for more of my favorite laptop deals. Plus, check out this massive Amazon Prime Day preview sale on Blink, Ring and more.

Best Buy laptop deals — Best sales now

Asus 14" Laptop: was $179 now $149 @ Best Buy

Good luck finding a Windows laptop cheaper than this. This Asus laptop sports a 14-inch display, 4GB memory and 64GB storage. It won't win any performance contests with these specs, but it's a fine laptop for basic tasks like browsing the web.

Acer Chromebook 315: was $299 now $179 @ Best Buy

This Acer Chromebook is on sale at Best Buy. For just $179, you get a Chromebook with a 15.6-inch HD display, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It's one of the cheapest new-condition Chromebooks you can buy right now.

Lenovo Ideapad 1i: was $499 now $329 @ Best Buy

The Lenovo Ideapad 1i is on sale for $329 at Best Buy. This laptop features an Intel Core i3-1215U CPU with 8GB memory and a 256GB SSD. You also get a 15.6-inch FHS touch display and Intel Iris Xe graphics. While it's not a powerhouse, this laptop should handle everyday browsing and streaming with ease.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i: was $549 now $349 @ Best Buy

Member exclusive deal: This Lenovo laptop is a great choice for a lot of people. With an i3-1215U processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD storage and a touch screen that can be flipped into tablet mode, it's incredibly versatile. It's not going to be a workhorse PC, but if you largely check emails, stream Netflix shows and write documents, this will do it all. My Best Buy Plus/Total members get $200 off this laptop.

HP 17.3" Laptop: was $549 now $369 @ Best Buy

Want a cheap laptop with a large screen? This deal provides. This HP Laptop has a 17.3-inch FHD display, an 12th Generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB Memory and 256GB storage. These specs provide performance that's good enough for everyday work and browsing the web.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714: was $699 now $549 @ Best Buy

This Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is on sale for $150 off at Best Buy. It sports a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 touch display, Intel Core i5-1335U CPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. This 2-in-1 can switch to tablet mode, and it offers long battery life and good performance.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4: was $899 now $599 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 4. Its 15.6-inch FHD display, Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage make it a solid MacBook alternative. It also offers up to 15 hours of battery life.

Dell Inspiron 14" 2-in-1 Laptop: was $999 now $749 @ Best Buy

This Dell 2-in-1 laptop has seen a tasty $250 discount. Its 360-degree hinge means it can flip between laptop and tablet mode depending on your workflow. In terms of specs, you get an Intel Core 7 Series 1 CPU, 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: was $1,299 now $870 @ Best Buy

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is a great productivity device thanks to its lightweight design and comfortable keyboard. It has a bright 13.5-inch touchscreen display, and it's quick to charge, too. This configuration of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage.

Lenovo Slim Pro 7: was $1,199 now $899 @ Best Buy

In our Lenovo Slim Pro 7 (2023) review, we said this laptop delivered strong performance, solid battery life and a comfortable keyboard. It's also surprisingly good for gaming, thanks to its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. This model packs a 14.5-inch 2.5K display, AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor, 16GB memory and 512GB SSD.

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED Laptop: was $1,299 now $949 @ Best Buy

You can now get the Asus VivoBook Pro 15 OLED laptop for $350 off at Best Buy. This notebook packs a 15.6-inch OLED display, an Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 1 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. It also comes with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, giving it the specs for some entry-level gaming. Make sure to grab this deal before it's gone.