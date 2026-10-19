Logitech’s G Pro X2 Rapid is the magnetic gaming keyboard I've been waiting for

A few months ago, I got the chance to test the Logitech G512 X 75 TMR, a mechanical gaming keyboard that saw the company step outside its comfort zone in many ways. For starters, it's a hot-swappable design, allowing users to easily remove the stock switches and replace them with alternatives of their choosing. More impressively, it features 39 Dual Swap switch beds that support both Logitech's TMR analog switches and standard 3-pin or 5-pin mechanical switches, allowing users to mix and match switch types across the same board. That's something I haven't seen on any other keyboard I've tested, even if the implementation feels a little half-baked.

As much as I liked that keyboard, I was instantly more enamoured by Logitech’s new G Pro X2 Rapid, despite the fact that it doesn’t break anywhere near as much new ground. It’s not hot-swappable, it doesn’t use TMR switches, and its design is far less gamer-coded. However, over the past few weeks I’ve repeatedly found myself thinking this is probably the company's strongest gaming keyboard in years, largely because Logitech has focused on its strongest attribute — polish.

It’s arguably the best-looking gaming keyboard I’ve tested

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I've tested plenty of keyboards over the last year that take very different design approaches. The MelGeek Made68 Ultra V2 won me over with its slick styling and enthusiast-inspired aesthetic, while the anime-themed MelGeek Centauri60 proved that a keyboard can have plenty of personality without feeling childish. Then there's the GravaStar Mercury V60 Pro, which embraces an entirely different philosophy with its sci-fi-inspired exposed-frame design. I genuinely enjoy all three, but the Logitech G Pro X2 Rapid stands out because it doesn't try nearly as hard.

Rather than relying on bold colours, elaborate themes or attention-grabbing design flourishes, it leans into restraint. The white model I tested here is particularly stunning, pairing crisp doubleshot PBT keycaps with a clean, sharp aesthetic that's clearly designed to sit alongside Logitech's G Pro X2 Superstrike gaming mouse. In my opinion, it's one of the few gaming keyboards that looks just as appropriate in a professional workspace as it does in a dedicated gaming setup.

Logitech’s industrial design DNA is all over it

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That's also why I think it has broader appeal than some of the more adventurous keyboards I've tested recently. The Made68 Ultra V2, Centauri60 and Mercury V60 Pro all have stronger visual identities, which will undoubtedly appeal more to users who fully embrace their gamer style. The G Pro X2 Rapid, however, feels more timeless. Its understated design lets the materials, finish and overall build quality do the talking.

And that build quality goes a long way towards reinforcing the premium feel. The moment I picked it up, the keyboard felt reassuringly solid, with a rigidity that's often missing from lighter gaming boards. Despite that sturdiness, it never feels unnecessarily heavy or cumbersome on the desk.

Logitech also includes a silicone wrist rest in the box. It's not especially soft compared to memory foam alternatives, and it doubles as a remarkably effective cat hair collector, but I found it comfortable during longer gaming and typing sessions. Combined with the keyboard's excellent fit and finish, it helps create a package that feels convincingly high-end from the moment it's unboxed.

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Magnetic switches across the board

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Looks aside, the Pro X2 Rapid packs all the magnetic switch features I'd expect from a flagship gaming keyboard. The factory-lubed KS-20 POM switches allow actuation points to be adjusted in tiny 0.05mm increments from 0.1mm to 4mm, giving me plenty of flexibility to tailor the typing and gaming experience. Rapid Trigger is equally well implemented, helping movement inputs feel quicker and more immediate in competitive shooters like Call of Duty and CS:GO.

Add SOCD Key Priority options, polling rates of up to 8,000Hz and Logitech's extensive KeyControl suite, and there are few complaints to be made with the performance-focused features. You can even browse and apply presets used by professional players and the wider Logitech community.

But I'd argue those features aren't really what make this keyboard special. Rapid Trigger, adjustable actuation and advanced key-prioritisation options have become baseline expectations among high-end magnetic keyboards. What impressed me more was everything Logitech built around them.

While G Hub remains the main hub for customisation, handling everything from Lightsync RGB effects to custom key assignments, the small OLED display in the keyboard's top-right corner makes quick adjustments far easier. Being able to tweak actuation settings, Rapid Trigger and key priorities without tabbing out of a game is genuinely useful and helps the keyboard feel more thoughtfully designed.

Sounds almost as good as it looks

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Logitech has also put considerable effort into the G Pro X2 Rapid’s acoustics. A six-layer dampening system featuring PORON and IXPE foam helps reduce unwanted resonance and gives the keyboard a deeper, fuller sound profile than many previous Logitech boards. The custom screw-in stabilisers also do an excellent job minimising wobble in larger keys, helping the overall experience feel more premium than many gaming-focused alternatives.

That's not to say it's the best-sounding Hall-effect keyboard I've used. Several rivals I’ve tested still offer a creamier keypress and a slightly snappier rebound. Even with the improved dampening, some of the familiar plastic raspiness that's long been associated with Logitech's mechanical keyboards is still present.

Thankfully, it's nowhere near enough to spoil the experience. The switches remain smooth, keypresses feel consistent, and there's enough substance to each press to make both gaming and everyday typing genuinely enjoyable.

As polished as keyboards get

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Normally, it would be easy for me to focus on the Pro X2 Rapid's Hall-effect credentials, and to Logitech's credit, they're implemented exceptionally well. However, the reality is that most premium magnetic keyboards now offer the same level of actuation and customisation, more or less. What sets the Pro X2 Rapid apart is the level of polish surrounding these features.

Its gorgeous finish, excellent build quality, thoughtful acoustic tuning and understated industrial design give the Logitech G Pro X2 Rapid a level of refinement that, in my humble opinion, many gaming-focused keyboards struggle to match. It may not offer the creamiest typing experience in its class, but few keyboards combine performance, build quality and visual appeal as successfully as this.