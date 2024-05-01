Act fast! This RTX 4060 gaming laptop just got $516 off in epic deal

Deals
By Dave Meikleham
published

Save yourself some serious pennies in the sweet laptop deal

Lenovo Legion Pro 51 gaming laptop in front of a light blue background.
(Image credit: Lenovo)

The Lenovo Legion Pro 5i is a stylish laptop with a host of impressive gaming features. So if you’re on the lookout for a new portable PC to play some of the best Steam games on, I’d give the following deal some serious consideration.

Right now, the Legion Pro 5i with Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU is on sale at Lenovo. The official store has slashed the regular retail price of $,1,829 down to just $1,313, making for a drool-worthy $515 saving. Just ensure you use the “GAMEON” eCoupon to get the full $515 off.  

Before I start talking specs, I gotta say, I love the look of the Legion Pro 5i. Its 16-inch (2560 x 1600) screen may only be an IPS display, so black levels obviously aren’t going to match an OLED panel, but at least you get anti-glare tech to reduce reflections, while those ludicrously slimmed down bezels are particularly eye-catching. 

Under the hood, this Lenovo packs an impressive Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, with Team Green’s supremely solid laptop graphics card backed up by a strong 14th Gen Intel Core i7-14650HX GPU with cores that can be overclocked up to 5.2GHz. Thrown in 16GB of DDR5 RAM clocked at 5600MHZ and 1TB of SSD storage, and your 1300 big ones are buying you some commendable computing kit wrapped up in a stylish chassis. 

When it comes to ports, the Legion Pro 5i provides you with a 3.5mm headphone jack, two USB-A slots, a duo of USB connections, an ethernet socket and a lone HDMI 2.1 slot. So ports-wise, the Pro 5i ticks pretty much every box we look for in a top-tier gaming laptop. 

The company also claims its Lenovo AI Engine+ (powered by the Pro’ 5i’s LA1 AI chip) will “optimize your gameplay in real time, pushing FPS to the max for smooth animations and quick reactions that keep you ahead of your opponents". I’m still a smidge skeptical of these sort of proprietary AI features when it comes to improving real-world performance in the best PC games. But hey, if nothing else, you still have that strong GPU/CPU combo to fall back on. 

To further sweeten this deal, Lenovo is throwing in a free three month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, meaning you can download the amazing Forza Horizon 5 (currently my choice for the best Xbox Series X game) as soon as you redeem your code.

If you’re pining for a fairly powerful gaming laptop that’s easy on the eye and is currently heavily discounted, I’ve got no problem giving this Lenovo Legion Pro 5i deal the thumbs up. 

