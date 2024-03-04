Apple set to announce new iPads and M3 MacBook Air this week — what we know

Everybody has been expecting an Apple event in March to announce the M3 MacBook Air, new iPad Airs with M2, and a redesigned M3 iPad Pro with OLED display. However, it turns out that the Cupertino crew has different plans.

The company has dabbled with announcements via press releases, and according to Mark Gurman , this will be another one of those times — opting to drop them with a “series of online videos and marketing campaigns.” Even more exciting, though, sources have told MacRumors that you can expect these to be announced as early as this week.

What do we expect to see?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

After the rumor mill set expectations for a refreshed MacBook Air and new iPads, it turns out we can expect a little more than just these new pieces of hardware. Let’s run through the list of expected hardware releases over the next few weeks:

M3 iPad Pro: We’ve been hearing a lot about these new models, but the most prevalent (and likely) updates are going to be a chipset upgrade to M3 and a display transformation to OLED. That latter point is going to be huge for creatives and binge watchers alike! Alongside these changes, rumors are pointing to a smaller and thinner design, but small price bumps are expected too.

We’ve been hearing a lot about these new models, but the most prevalent (and likely) updates are going to be a chipset upgrade to M3 and a display transformation to OLED. That latter point is going to be huge for creatives and binge watchers alike! Alongside these changes, rumors are pointing to a smaller and thinner design, but small price bumps are expected too. M3 MacBook Air: A simple but warmly welcomed refresh of the 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air is expected, as Apple’s ultra portables adopt the new 3nm chipsets. No change in price is anticipated.

A simple but warmly welcomed refresh of the 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air is expected, as Apple’s ultra portables adopt the new 3nm chipsets. No change in price is anticipated. M2 iPad Air: According to rumors, Apple has been hard at work on two new models of iPad Air. Taking a page out of the MacBook Air’s playbook, you can expect to see a new super-size 12.9-inch Air alongside the 10.9-inch model.

According to rumors, Apple has been hard at work on two new models of iPad Air. Taking a page out of the MacBook Air’s playbook, you can expect to see a new super-size 12.9-inch Air alongside the 10.9-inch model. New Apple Pencils and Magic Keyboards: To complete the suite, Apple is seemingly gearing up to drop new accessories for the high-end iPads too, including a new Apple pencil and Magic Keyboards.

What is unlikely?

(Image credit: Future)

Based on past trends, we’re getting towards that window of time where Apple starts to announce some new variants of current products. But given how dense the new launch slate is looking, I’m guessing the following won’t see the light of day until at least a little later on this year:

A new color for iPhone 15 and 15 Plus: If this does happen, let it be put on the record that I’d love to see how the phone’s pastel finish plays with a deep scarlet red. Expect these in May.

If this does happen, let it be put on the record that I’d love to see how the phone’s pastel finish plays with a deep scarlet red. Expect these in May. A new HomePod with a screen: The rumor mill has started being whipped up around this next generation HomePod with a display on it. However, there’s no confirmation that it's ready for primetime yet. My guess would be that WWDC in June is going to be the time to unveil it.

The rumor mill has started being whipped up around this next generation HomePod with a display on it. However, there’s no confirmation that it's ready for primetime yet. My guess would be that WWDC in June is going to be the time to unveil it. A brand new Apple TV: According to reports at the beginning of last year, the company is planning an Apple TV 4K refresh for the first half of 2024. If this March announcement was an event, I’d be more keen to suggest this is coming sooner rather than later. But I’d probably look more towards May with something like this, alongside the new iPhone 15 color.

Whatever happens, we can expect the floodgates to open this week. Keep an eye on Tom’s Guide as we’ll be reporting on the latest from Apple as (and if) it happens.