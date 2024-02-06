OLED iPad Pro price hike just tipped — here’s how much more you could pay

At a rumored Apple event in March, we’re expecting to see Apple announce an OLED iPad Pro, but fears are rife about a sharp price hike because of the new display tech. Well, I’m here with (maybe) some good news, as those potential steep increases to the likes of $1,800 may have been overblown.

According to a report from Digitimes (shared by MacRumors ), there will indeed be a rise in cost, but not as steep as many feared. In fact, in what will be a sigh of relief to many, the 11-inch iPad Pro may still sell for less than $1,000.

Would you pay $160 more?

Currently, you can pick up the M2 iPad Pro in two flavors — the 11-inch model for $799, and the larger 12.9-inch option with mini-LED display tech at $1,099. And while we’ve seen rumors pointing to prices going up to two stacks, the reality may be a little easier on the wallet.

Namely, DigiTimes is pointing towards a $160 price hike, which would translate to the 11-inch starting at $959, and a slightly larger 13-inch model from $1,259. Of course, this price jump will be because of the shiny new OLED displays — finally making the jump from iPhones to a larger screen size. These look set to be the first of many devices that transition.

But this isn’t all we’re hearing about the refreshed iPad Pros. Alongside the obvious bump to the M3 chips, which will bring the likes of hardware-accelerated ray tracing to the tablet, signs are pointing to MagSafe charging coming to the iPad, too. All eyes are on March for an Apple event, where we expect to see this, a new iPad Air 2024 and the new M3 MacBook Air.