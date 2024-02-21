New OLED iPad Air and iPad Pro models will reportedly launch next month with bigger, lighter screens

Talk of an OLED iPad in 2024 is about as well-guarded a secret as the fact there used to be a person squeezed inside of Big Bird. The rumor mill has been in overdrive for a year at this point and the chitter chat won’t die down until the crew at Cupertino reveal this much-wanted display upgrade for its iconic tablet range.

Reports from 9to5Mac (thanks, MacRumors ) say that four OLED iPads are coming — two iPad Airs and a duo of new iPad Pro models. Even more excitingly, they could all be available as early as next month.

Allegedly codenamed “J507” and “JF37”, the new iPad Air tablets will be available in the standard 10.86-inch size and a new, larger 12.9-inch model. If this information is accurate, it would mark the first time Apple has offered the Air range in two different sizes.

As a result of these rumored screen upgrades, the new iPad 2024 editions will be lighter and thinner, with the larger Air model rocking roughly the same dimensions as the latest iPad Pro, which launched in 2022. The reason for the supposed drop in weight is thanks to the presence of OLED, which is lighter than the Liquid Retina Displays that have spanned both LED and Mini-LED panels in past iPad ranges.

How much of an upgrade would OLED iPad models be?

The story from 9to5Mac has a quick breakdown on the as-yet-unconfirmed OLED models comparing them to the current 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro tablets to back these claims up. In terms of the rumored 2024 Pros, the site claims the smaller 11-inch iPad Pro will measure in at 249.7 mm x 177.5 mm x 5.1 mm, while the large unit could be 280.6 mm x 214.9 mm x 6.0 mm.

OLED remains the Holy Grail of display tech, and it’s an area iPads have been sorely lacking for several years at this point. While the addition of Mini-LED panels in recent times with the iPad Pro 2022 is appreciated (bringing black levels closer to OLED quality thanks to an increased number of dimming zones), there’s still no truly adequate replacement for Organic Light-Emitting Diodes.

The continued absence of OLED iPads models at this point feels like an oversight on Apple’s point, especially when you consider the iPhone X got an OLED screen in 2018. It seems like something the company is actively looking to remedy now though, as the report suggests these 2024 iPads will not only be treated to the aforementioned screen upgrades but could also jump from Apple M1 to Apple M2 or even Apple M3 chip s. That would be a huge deal which we’d expect to see manifested in improved performance and longer battery life.

While these 2024 OLED iPads could be cheaper to manufacture than past ranges, we’re also recently reported that savings may not be passed onto customers at first. If you’re thirsting for an OLED iPad, bear in mind it’s been suggested that these rumored new models could start at $1,500 .

It’s no doubt an exciting time to be an iPad fan, but it could seriously dent your bank balance before the year is out.