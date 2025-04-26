I’m a wildlife photographer but I forced myself to shoot the streets on the Fujifilm GFX100RF — here’s what happened

Nothing makes me happier than testing the best mirrorless cameras or the best drones, and it isn't often that one comes along that blows me away. When I can, I try to photograph animals and birds for my camera reviews. And full disclosure: as a wildlife photographer, I'm a street skeptic. But I just tested a camera that has converted me.

It's the Fujifilm GFX100RF, the latest addition to Fuji's medium format line-up that was announced in March 2025. This is a camera for primarily street, landscape and portrait photography.

Fujifilm GFX100RF: $4,899 at Amazon The GFX100RF is the latest addition to Fujifilm’s medium format line-up, boasting a total of 102 megapixels to capture detailed stills for extreme cropping and large-format printing — all packed into a compact body. Its autofocus system is reliable, and the camera introduces a digital teleconverter lever and aspect ratio dial.

With a 6fps mechanical shutter, it isn't rapid enough to keep up with the demands of wildlife and yet, I have fallen in love with it. Why, you ask? The 102MP sensor, ridiculously good dynamic range, detailed photos, long battery life, and film simulations that make you view the streets in a new light.

Beauty amplified

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Tom's Guide) (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Tom's Guide)

Did I mention the Fujifilm GFX100RF has a 102MP sensor? One hundred and two megapixels. To put that into context, most APS-C cameras have 24MP sensors, which limits cropping potential. Not just that, but those sensors can't capture nearly as much detail, so if you zoom into a photo taken on such a camera, you'll lose resolution.

Not with a medium format camera. Have a look at the photos in the gallery above. The first slide is an extreme crop of the second. As you can see, a lot of detail has been retained. You can clearly see the pansy's stigma and appreciate the various shades of purple, yellow and white.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Tom's Guide) (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Tom's Guide) (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Tom's Guide) (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Tom's Guide) (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Tom's Guide) (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Tom's Guide)

I work in Bath, U.K. which is (accurately) known as one of the prettiest cities in the country — so there's no better place to test a street camera. I took the GFX100RF for a spin around the city and I can't lie, it made me appreciate Bath's architecture even more.

The photos above were shot in the Acros film recipe, which is Fuji's trademark black and white profile, and it blows every other monochrome color profile out of the water, as you can see in the gallery above. Even in black and white, the colors somehow pop which is astounding.

It adds depth to the photos too, as you can see in the fourth slide. The lighter-colored building with the 'cinema' sign on it is easily distinguishable against the darker building right behind it. I never thought I'd say this, but I actually didn't miss photographing wildlife with this camera.

Delicious film recipes

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Alongside Acros, there are 19 other film recipes programmed into the Fujifilm GFX100RF, like Velvia/Vivid, Nostalgic Neg, Classic Chrome, and more. Each film recipe has been tailored to deliver a certain look, which means there's something for everyone. And for street photography, this can help you give a moody or cheerful look to your shots.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Tom's Guide) (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Tom's Guide) (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Tom's Guide) (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Tom's Guide) (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Tom's Guide)

I shot the photos in the gallery above in the Nostalgic Neg film simulation, which is designed to evoke a retro, analog feel. You don't get it on many Fuji cameras either, which makes the GFX100RF just a little more special.

I love how sharp the photos have come out — so sharp that you could probably slice an apple. That's all thanks to the 102MP sensor (again), the X-Processor 5 imaging processor, and whatever magic Fuji poured into the hardware.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The GFX100RF comes with other useful features for street photography too, one of them being the digital teleconverter lever which I explain in detail in my full review. Because this is a fixed-lens camera and you can't zoom in, the teleconverter gives you three digital focal lengths to play with: 45mm, 63mm and 80mm. This, essentially, helps you frame subjects better.

All in all, the GFX100RF is a beast. It's near-identical to the very famous and usually out of stock X100VI, and honestly? It's the superior camera as it has taken what its smaller sibling did well and massively improved on it.

And if a camera can convert me, a wildlife fanatic, into a fan of street photography, then that camera must be the crème de la crème — and the GFX100RF is just that.