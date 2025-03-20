Fujifilm GFX100RF announced — a compact 102MP powerhouse with rapid autofocus, an Aspect Ratio dial and looks that kill

By published

102MP, new dials and aspect ratios, and more where that came from

Two Fujifilm GFX100RF cameras sitting side by side
(Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Tom's Guide)

Fujifilm just launched its latest rangefinder at the X-Summit in Prague. Say hello to the Fujifilm GFX100RF, the lightest and most compact camera in the GFX line-up, and the only camera in the series featuring a built-in ND filter.

The first fixed-lens digital camera in the series, the GFX100RF joins the GFX100 II and the GFX100S II and occupies a spot between the two with a mid-range price tag of $4,899 / £4,699 — and with a stacked feature-set, it packs a punch. It features a 102MP high-speed sensor and the X-Processor 5 image processing engine. We've seen these features in its predecessor too, so what's actually new about this camera?

A Fujifilm GFX100RF camera

(Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Tom's Guide)

The GFX100RF features a brand new Aspect Ratio Dial that's located above the screen on the back, and next to the ISO dial on the top plate. This basically allows you to swap between nine various shooting formats (3:2, 4:3, 16:9, etc.), so you don't need to dive into the camera's settings anymore. There are also two new aspect ratios for you to experiment with, namely 3:4 and 17:6.

A Fujifilm GFX100RF camera

(Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Tom's Guide)

Two other physical additions are the Digital Teleconverter Lever and Custom Function dial mounted on the front of the camera. The Custom Fn dial does what you expect it to: you can assign any setting you want to it and cycle through them on the fly. It's positioned in an easy-to-reach place too.

The Digital Teleconverter Lever, on the other hand, lets you choose your desired angle of view. It's designed with a 35mm focal length and the dedicated lever allows you to switch to 45mm, 63mm and 80mm, providing greater flexibility when shooting certain scenes.

A Fujifilm GFX100RF camera

(Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Tom's Guide)

And a new camera beckons a new lens too. The GFX100RF comes with a new 35mm F4 fixed-lens — which means you can't swap lenses — which is suitable for landscapes, travel, portraits and more. Fitted with a built-in 4-stop ND filter, a first for the GFX series, you can shoot in bright environments with the GFX100RF and at slow shutter speeds too.

Many of the other specs remain the same as the GFX100S II. You get 102 megapixels at your disposal, 4K/30P 10-bit video with F-Log2, 5.76-million-dot viewfinder, and more. But the GFX100RF uses a more advanced autofocus system which can recognize humans, animals, vehicles, airplanes and birds.

A person holding a Fujifilm GFX100RF camera

(Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Tom's Guide)

The GFX100RF is available in either silver or black colorways. I had the pleasure of seeing the camera before it was announced, and going hands-on with it at a briefing. I will be sharing my first impressions soon (followed by a detailed review later) so keep your eyes peeled.

The new GFX100RF will be available to buy in early April (details to be announced) for $4,899 / £4,699. The kit will include the camera, a protector filter for weather-sealing (when used with a dedicated adapter ring), a lens hood, and a rope-type shoulder strap.

Nikita Achanta
Nikita Achanta
Staff Writer, Reviews

Nikita is a Staff Writer on the Reviews team at Tom's Guide. She's a lifelong gaming and photography enthusiast, always on the lookout for the latest tech. Having worked as a Sub Editor and Writer for Canon EMEA, she has interviewed photographers from all over the world and working in different genres. When she’s not working, Nikita can usually be found sinking hours into RPGs on her PS5, flying a drone (she's a licensed drone pilot), at a concert, or watching F1. Her work has appeared in several publications including Motor Sport Magazine, NME, Marriott Bonvoy, The Independent, and Metro.

