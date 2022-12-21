Best wireless internet plans in Australia: Fixed, 5G & mobile broadband compared

Wireless internet options in Australia have improved massively in recent years and now provide a genuine alternative to a fixed-line connection. While fixed wireless internet is necessary for people who can’t get a fixed-line connection, the improvements made to some of the best internet plans in Australia makes a more compelling case for ditching the NBN altogether.

So, if you think your home wireless internet plan could do with improving, or you want to find out if there’s a potentially better internet option out there to rival your fixed-line NBN connection, we’re here to help. We’ve compared the best wireless internet plans, in partnership with WhistleOut, including NBN fixed wireless, 4G and 5G home internet and even 4G and 5G mobile broadband.

Current Wireless Internet Plan Deals

Looking for some quick recommendations for the best wireless broadband options in Australia? We’ve picked out some of the standout deals currently available, which you can check out below.

Best NBN Fixed Wireless Plans

The National Broadband Network (NBN) has made it its mission to provide internet access to the entire country. The majority of Australians can access the internet through a fixed-line connection, but for those in more remote areas of the country, NBN fixed wireless is onhand to keep you connected.

As with its fixed-line counterpart, NBN fixed wireless plans are broken down into different speed tiers, and some may also have a limit on the amount of data you can download. So, as with any internet plan, it’s worth doing your homework to find out which option is best for you.

It’s also worth noting that the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) found in its latest Measuring Broadband Australia report, that “users of NBN fixed wireless services attained an average download performance of 110.2% of plan speeds during all hours, decreasing to 87.6% during the busy hours.”

For NBN fixed wireless customers on the equivalent of an NBN 50 plan, which advertises up to 50Mbps download speeds, this means that during most hours of the day, speeds between 56Mbps and 65Mbps were reported. During the typical busy hours in the evening, between 7pm - 11pm, download speeds of 38Mbps - 56Mbps were recorded.

So, while you may initially think a fixed wireless internet plan isn’t going to offer much in the way of performance, the opposite is in fact the case.

Best NBN Fixed Wireless plan: our pick

(opens in new tab) Tangerine | XL Speed Boost Unlimited | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$54.90p/m (opens in new tab) (for first 6 months, then AU$69.90p/m) Tangerine walks away with the best NBN fixed wireless plan for its affordable price and highest possible speeds. Offering unlimited data on the NBN 50 tier (the highest possible on fixed wireless), no other provider really comes close. You also get a 14-day free trial, no lock-in contract and a AU$15p/m discount for the first 6 months. Do note, though, if you don’t already have your own modem (or you’re not comfortable getting one and configuring it yourself), then you will need to pay AU$149.90 for one supplied by Tangerine. Total minimum cost: AU$54.90 | Total cost for first year: AU$748.80 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$838.80

(opens in new tab) Dodo | Unlimited Fixed Wireless Plus | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$65p/m (opens in new tab) (for first 12 months, then AU$75p/m) Dodo’s fixed wireless internet plan also has some appeal, as it’s the only one we can see that offers a discount for the first whole year. Dodo also includes a phone service with its plan, which is charged on a pay as you go basis. Total minimum cost: AU$65 | Total cost for first year: AU$780 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$900

Best Home Wireless Internet Plans

Australia’s 4G and 5G network coverage has been steadily improving in recent years and is now a genuine internet option for people looking for a fast, reliable connection.

5G home internet, in particular, has the potential to offer download speeds that far exceed those offered on a fixed-line NBN connection.

4G home internet speeds may be slower in comparison, but they offer an easier and more convenient way of getting online for people in more remote areas.

Best 5G home wireless plan: our pick

When 5G home internet first became available in Australia, it was only Telstra and Optus that could offer it. And Telstra was by invitation only. But now Vodafone has joined the party, Telstra has dropped its invitation policy and overall 5G coverage has increased considerably.

This means 5G home internet is a genuine option for Australians wanting to get online and experience superfast download speeds. And, with increased competition, the telco providers are starting to offer better deals to help entice you. We’ve picked out our favourite plan for most people below, but check out the best 5G home internet plans for more deals.

(opens in new tab) TPG | 5G Home Broadband Premium | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | First month free | AU$54.99p/m (opens in new tab) (first 6 months then AU$64.99p/m) TPG once again takes the crown here for the best 5G home internet plan thanks to its fast speeds (up to 100Mbps) and affordable pricing in comparison to its competitors. TPG provides the required modem for free and if you choose to cancel your plan, you need to return it within 21 days. If you don’t, you’ll need to pay a non-return fee, charged at AU$17p/m for every unused month within a 36-month term. Total minimum cost: AU$54.99 | Total cost for first year: AU$654.89 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$779.88

Best 4G home wireless plan: our pick

(opens in new tab) TPG | Home Wireless Unlimited | Unlimited data | First month free | AU$44.99p/m (opens in new tab) (for first 6 months, then AU$54.99p/m) The majority of 4G home internet providers only offer up to 20Mbps download speeds (only Optus offers 25Mbps) so choosing the best plan here predominantly comes down to price. This is why we’ve chosen TPG home wireless broadband as our top pick, as it’s by far the most affordable. Not only do you get your first month for free, but you also save AU$10p/m for the following 6 months, before the monthly price increases to its usual amount. Total minimum cost: AU$44.99 | Total cost for first year: AU$544.89 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$659.88

Best Mobile Broadband Plans

Mobile broadband can be useful if you spend a lot of your time away from home but still require an internet connection. It’s available at both 4G and 5G speeds and can serve as an alternative to using your smartphone as a personal hotspot. But, mobile broadband can get expensive if you need to buy a compatible modem, as telcos charge a monthly fee for them.

You can get SIM-only mobile broadband plans, but these require you to have your own modem. You could, for example, put a SIM card in an old phone and use it as a personal hotspot. The key thing to remember with mobile broadband is that there is usually a limit on the amount of data included.

The plans we’ve selected below are based on the assumption that you need to pay for the compatible modem.

Best 5G mobile broadband plans: our pick

(opens in new tab) Telstra | Upfront Data Plan Small | 30GB data | No lock-in contract | AU$45p/m (opens in new tab) (for 24 months, then AU$25p/m) Both Optus and Telstra offer a selection of 5G modems, and we think this Telstra plan offers the best overall value. You need to pay AU$20p/m for the portable modem (you can change the duration to adjust the repayments) and AU$25p/m for the 30GB of data. If you choose to cancel your plan, you will need to payout the remaining balance on the 5G modem. By comparison, Optus charges AU$20p/m for 20GB data, so we think the extra five bucks is worth it. If you need more data, Telstra also offers 75GB and 400GB plans, but the cost increases drastically. Total minimum cost: AU$505 (1 month plan + 24mth modem cost) | Total cost for 24 months: AU$1,080 | Yearly cost after 24 months: AU$300

Best 4G mobile broadband plans: our pick

(opens in new tab) Telstra | Upfront Data Plan Small | 30GB data | No lock-in contract | AU$31p/m (opens in new tab) (for 24 months, then AU$25p/m) Telstra offers the best overall value in our opinion when it comes to 4G mobile broadband, too. You’re able to connect to the ISP’s 4GX network, which doubles the bandwidth of 4G, offering potentially faster speeds. You also get 30GB data included as standard, far more than other providers. Vodafone does currently offer 30GB data p/m for less, but this includes 20GB bonus data until the end of February 2023, after which the plan resorts to its usual 10GB data p/m. Total minimum cost: AU$169 (1 month plan + 24mth modem cost) | Total cost for 24 months: AU$744 | Yearly cost after 24 months: AU$300

Home wireless internet FAQ

What is fixed wireless internet? Fixed wireless internet is a connection type predominantly used by people in rural and regional areas of Australia. The ACCC estimates that 4% of NBN customers are served by an NBN fixed wireless connection. Fixed wireless broadband is served to home via base towers emitting radio waves that are received by an antenna installed on the roof of your property. The antenna connects to an NBN device inside your property, which connects to a modem to emit a Wi-Fi signal which your devices connect to.