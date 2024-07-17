This gaming headset is so good I bought it twice and it’s 15% off for Prime Day

Oh Prime Day , we hardly knew ye. Thankfully, there are still a few more hours until the biggest sales event of the summer winds down, which means you still have a little time to pick up one of the best gaming headsets if you’re a big console or PC fan that appreciates quality audio. And right now, just before Prime Day ends, the best set of gaming cans I’ve ever reviewed are still on sale.

Right now, the Sony Inzone H5 Wireless Gaming Headset is on sale for $128 at Amazon during the final few days of Prime Day. That’s $21 off the normal list price of $149 for this fantastic pair of over-ear cans .

Sony Inzone H5 Wireless Headset: was $149 now $128 @ Amazon

The Sony Inzone H5 is my favorite headset to use with both my PS5 and gaming PC. Lightweight and comfortable to use for long periods of time, the H5 can last for 28 hours on a full charge. It also boasts 40mm drivers to provide detailed sound and supports 3D audio for immersive gaming.

Real talk: the Sony Inzone H5 isn’t just the best headset I’ve ever paired with my PS5, it’s also the finest audio accessory I’ve ever wrapped my lugs around while playing the best Steam games on my desktop. The handy wireless dongle that comes with the H5 has both a PS5 and a PC slider, and I’ll be completely honest, while this excellent mid-range headset sounds great on Sony’s console, I actually prefer using it with one of the best gaming PCs.

That’s largely thanks to the Inzone Hub app, which I’ve had nothing but great experiences over the last few months. Not only does this PC-exclusive software allow you to set your sound profile to one of Sony’s official presets, like “Bass Boost”, its EQ sliders are so in-depth, you can tinker with the Inzone Hub’s app to your heart’s desire until you land on judge the perfect sound for your ears.

While I appreciate the Sony Inzone is a battery beast and can last up to 28 hours on a single charge, the thing I love most about this classy headset is just how naturally loud and punchy it is straight out of the box, even if you’re playing the best PS5 games sans the Inzone Hub. Bass levels are also superb too, and I love getting my eardrums rumbled whether I’m playing the astonishingly good PC port of Red Dead Redemption 2 or watching/listening to the best-looking 4K Blu-ray movies on my PS5.

I know I don't exactly look thrilled here, but that's entirely down to the fact I find it next to impossible to smile on camera and is no slight on the quality of the Sony Inzone H5. (Image credit: Future)

And if my previous gushing words weren’t enough to convince you, this great value, high quality headset is astounding when it comes to handling 3D spatial audio. My favorite example? That has to be Returnal. Listening to that constant lashing alien rain make you feel like you’re stuck in an intergalactic downpour, and it up your level of sensory immersion big time.

So please take my advice. If you’re an avid PS5 Slim player or own one of the best gaming laptops, and you have the cash to hand, please give serious consideration to picking up the discounted Sony Inzone H5 while this mighty headset is still on sale.