These headphones can connect to your Wi-Fi for the best quality sound possible — here's how

The best smart speakers have used WiFi for better quality audio for some time, overtaking their Bluetooth-only companions with the ability to play lossless audio tracks without a cable. Now it looks like that same innovation could finally coming to the best wireless headphones, and we've 1More to thank.

Launched on the SoundGuys, the 1More SonoFlow Max bring some seriously cool features to the table. Details are thin on the ground at the moment, but I've reached out to 1More to learn more. Here's everything we know so far — and how the WiFi connection is going to work.

Better than Bluetooth?

The problem with Bluetooth is that you need to compress your music in order to be able to send it over the airwaves to your Bluetooth headphones or speaker. In the process, there are bits of the track that end up becoming lost, leading to what we call a 'lossy' track. The 'lossless track' has long evaded wireless headphones — although this new WiFi connection should fix the issue.

WiFi is capable of sending a much better audio signal, allowing for the transport of lossless audio. That's huge for headphones, and while slightly restrictive (I'll explain later), it's an exciting time to enjoy wireless cans. The 1More SonoFlow Max are the first headphones I've heard of that are going to use the standard, even though we first heard about it all the way back in 2023.

There is just one issue that I can see — it's going to be tethered to your home WiFi, in the same way as a smart speaker like the Sonos Era 300 is. In fact, I thought we'd first see this kind of connectivity on the Sonos Ace, only for them to launch Bluetooth only. This restriction is annoying, but it is game-changing for wireless listening at home.

A solid pair of headphones at the core

So beyond freeing you from a wire at home, what else do the SonoFlow Max pack into their shells? Unfortunately, we don't know much about the audio internals of the headphones, so there's no way to tell how well they're going to play those lossless tracks. We've been impressed with the budget 1More SonoFlow SE before though, so hopefully they'll sound great.

There are some other details we have that make them seem like a compelling option beyond that WiFi connection. It looks like there's going to be some form of on-board, local storage, so you can keep lossless tracks on board and listen to them on the go without having to use any kind of wireless connection at all. That could be good for runners too, as it means you won't need to bring anything else with you when you leave the house.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There are voice and head movement controls as well, and apparently they'll remind you to stand up throughout the day. Bluetooth 5.3 lends them an up-to-date wireless protocol, and a reported 55-hour ANC battery life puts them up with the very best when it comes to staying power. I'll hold my judgment for when I've got them on my test bench, but I'm tentatively excited about the SonoFlow Max.