Onkyo’s new AV receiver combines audiophile-grade vinyl playback and music streaming in one

Onkyo is known for its multichannel AV receivers, offering up to 11 channels of powerful sound with AV format support for the strongest audiovisual experiences. It has some of the best AV receivers on the market, but with its latest receiver release the audio specialist has unveiled a new two-channel model aimed specifically at audiophile music lovers.

Billed as a Hi-Fi network stereo receiver, Onkyo says its new TX-8470 is designed for high-performance audio playback. It has network streaming support to connect with the best music streaming services and a built-in phono stage that means vinyl lovers can hook up one of the best record players. It looks like a great choice for audio fans who are not interested in multi-speaker surround sound setups, but want to enjoy powerful sound with music and movies.

Onkyo TX-8470: just add speakers

(Image credit: Onkyo)

According to the specs, the Onkyo TX-8470 is powered by a Class G amplifier rated at 110W per channel into 8 ohm speaker loads (2x 140W into 4 ohms) and features an AKM Premium 32-bit/768kHz DAC to handle hi-res audio files. It also supports both moving-magnet and moving-coil (MM/MC) cartridges, which means it can accommodate turntables fitted with more mainstream MM cartridges and ultra-sensitive moving-coil cartridges used on high-end record players popular with audiophile listeners.

Spotify, Amazon Music HD, Tidal, Deezer, and TuneIn radio music streaming services are supported. The new receiver is also Roon Ready certified, enabling Roon subscribers to integrate their entire networked music library and music streaming services from one convenient platform. It's multiroom broadcast compatible over Wi-Fi, has Chromecast built-in, Apple AirPlay 2 and has 'works with Sonos' support. Google Assistant and Siri support are on board, and on the U.S. version there's a built-in AM/FM tuner, too.

(Image credit: Onkyo)

Much like Sonos' Amp — one of the best TV sound upgrades I've tried — the Onkyo TX-8470 AV receiver can also accommodate TV signals. There are four HDMI-in ports, plus one HDMI-out, all supporting 8K content up to 40Gbps. There's also HDMI ARC technology, 2x optical and 1x coaxial digital audio inputs as well as three analog RCA inputs.

The Onkyo TK-8470 is available to pre-order now for $799. At the time of writing there was no official on sale date nor a U.K. price for the without tuner version. We'll update this story as soon as this info is available.

