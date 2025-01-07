Klipsch unveils party speakers with massive volume and a tailored lightshow — this looks cool

The art of the party speaker is a tricky one to get right. You want plenty of volume, buckets of bass, and a cool look that screams "Let's get ready to party!" It looks like Klipsch are joining the party speaker fray, with a family of speakers that look to fill those requirements.

The new Music City party speakers have just been unveiled at CES 2025, and I reckon they look like they might be a whole lot more fun than the options from JBL and others.

Big booming party fun

One of the most fun things that the new speakers come with is a karaoke mic, so you can finally regale your friends with your version of My Way without having to buy one separately.

There are other speakers with a mic socket, but none that come with a mic in the box. Then there's all the fun party-specific features, including a series of buttons for 'DJ sounds'. That includes record scratches, air horns, and more.

You can connect the speakers to the Klipsch Connect Plus app, where you can change the EQ, and change the patterns of the RGB lights. Oh, I forgot to mention the lights! The speakers all feature BIG FLASHING LIGHTS, so you can keep the party going with bright colors. They're built into the drivers for a slick look.

(Image credit: Klipsch)

But what good would a party speaker be without top-notch sound? Klipsch are well known for excellent sound quality, and the Music City speakers sound like they'll continue the brands legacy.

You get so-called 'Ultra Bass' to bring the boom, and then a selection of woofers and horn-loaded compression tweeters on each. Want even more volume? You can connect multiple together with Party Link for even louder music.

There are three models, all named after cities with a musical legacy. The smallest is called the Vegas, and features up to 8 hours of battery, which costs $299. Then there's the Miami, which doubles the woofers and battery (up to 18 hours) and comes in at $549.

The largest brings professional-grade components, lasts for up to 12 hours, and comes in at $699. You can preorder them starting today, and they'll be released properly in Spring 2025.

Party speakers?

I like a good party as much as the next person — and I reckon these speakers look cool. I particularly like the 'RGB laden PA speaker look', something that the likes of JBL and Sony have tried before.

Klipsch stepping into the game can only be a good thing in my eyes — more choice for the end user is always good! We'll be testing them thoroughly when we get our hands on them to see if they rank among the best Bluetooth speakers.