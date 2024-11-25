AirPods Max 2 report is bad news for people looking for big changes
Don't hold your breath
At any given time, Apple has a lot of products in the works. Things we've heard rumors about and items we haven't even imagined are being worked on in Cupertino. However, one that reportedly isn't in Apple's plans is a new AirPods Max headset with any significant changes. You can stop waiting if you've been holding off on the most recent release, hoping for a new set with more features and changes.
The report comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who said Apple currently has "no concrete plans" to change or update its most expensive headphones again "in a meaningful way."
This shouldn't be a huge surprise, as the most recent (and incredibly underwhelming) AirPods Max announcement happened in September. Unless Apple only released the minorly upgraded AirPods Max as a stopgap to get to a more significant release, which is not typically in the company's MO, we wouldn't expect to see a new pair soon.
"I expect the company to keep the Max headphones around for the foreseeable future in their current form," Gurman continued.
Regarding why Apple isn't releasing new AirPods, Gurman thinks it's because the $549 headphones aren't selling well enough for Apple to justify the cost of developing them. Could a refresh bump sales up for Apple? Sure, but if the current model hasn't sold well, the market may not want Apple's high-end headphones and prefer the company's AirPods and AirPods Pro earbuds.
Knowing there won't be a new model anytime soon makes picking up the current models a safe bet, and there are some solid Black Friday deals on AirPods Max with Lightning right now, with several retailers offering them for $399 instead of $549.
If you don't care about the lack of spacial audio (I never use it on my AirPods Pro), you can't get a much better-sounding pair of headphones than the AirPods Max. These are essentially the same as the newer version; they only lack USB-C and the latest colors. In our AirPods Max review, we said, "The AirPods Max are exceptional noise-canceling headphones with a luxurious design, sophisticated soundstage and clever computational features."
Price check: $399 @ Target, $399 @ Best Buy
