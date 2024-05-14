Huge Amazon sale takes up to 39% off JBL speakers and audio — 9 deals I'd get right now

Amazon is making it even easier to score some of the most popular Bluetooth speakers, headphones and soundbars on the market from JBL. This huge JBL sale at Amazon has deals from $29.

Right now the JBL Live 660NC headphones are $139 at Amazon. They're some of the best cheap noise-cancelling headphones we've tested. We love their bass-forward sound and long battery life. They also deliver great active noise cancelling, making them great value after this $60 discount.

You can also grab the JBL Clip 3 for $39 at Amazon. This ultra portable Bluetooth speaker can come with you everywhere thanks to the clip that gives it its name. It's waterproof and offers up to 10 hours of battery life on a charge.

There are plenty more deals up for grabs, so keep scrolling to see all my favorite JBL deals at Amazon. Plus, check out the Skechers sneakers and apparel deals I'd buy at Amazon and the deals I'd buy in Amazon's Adidas sale.

Best JBL deals

JBL Tune 510BT: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

A budget friendly option, these wireless headphones offer playback for up to 40 hours, and a recharge happens in as little as 2 hours. They have JBL Pure Bass sound and although we haven't tested this model, they receive 4.6 out of 5-stars from Amazon customers for sound quality and value for money.

Price check: $29 @ Best Buy

JBL Clip 3: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon

IPX7-rated water resistance means this JBL Clip 3 speaker isn't just made to be brought to the beach (or out in the snow); it IPX7 rated for durability, which means it can survive submersion. The JBL Clip 3 is available in multiple colors, so you can match it to the bag you plan to *clip* it to.

Price check: $69 @ Best Buy

JBL Vibe Beam: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

JBL has released numerous low-priced earbuds over the past few years and the Vibe Beam are the best of the group. You get access to a huge range of useful features, including adjustable EQ, IP54 dust/water resistance, 8-hour battery life and transparency modes to help you stay aware of your surroundings while you enjoy your music.

Price check: $39 @ Best Buy

JBL Charge 5: was $179 now $139 @ Amazon

The JBL Charge 5 is an excellent midrange speaker combining a lengthy 20 hours of playtime with strong audio quality. It's also IP67 waterproof and dustproof, so you can take it outdoors without fear. Plus, it even doubles as a power bank, if you need to juice up your other devices in a pinch.

Price check: $139 @ Best Buy

JBL Xtreme 3: was $379 now $229 @ Amazon

Looking for a top-tier Bluetooth speaker? Then meet the JBL Xtreme 3. Silly name aside, this is a powerful audio device delivering consistently strong sound, and 15 hours of playback time. It's also waterproof and dustproof, and comes with an included carrying strap. It's also got a built-in bottle opener which is rather novel.

Price check: $229 @ Best Buy