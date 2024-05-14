Huge Amazon sale takes up to 39% off JBL speakers and audio — 9 deals I'd get right now
Score JBL speakers, soundbars and headphones from just $29
Amazon is making it even easier to score some of the most popular Bluetooth speakers, headphones and soundbars on the market from JBL. This huge JBL sale at Amazon has deals from $29.
Right now the JBL Live 660NC headphones are $139 at Amazon. They're some of the best cheap noise-cancelling headphones we've tested. We love their bass-forward sound and long battery life. They also deliver great active noise cancelling, making them great value after this $60 discount.
You can also grab the JBL Clip 3 for $39 at Amazon. This ultra portable Bluetooth speaker can come with you everywhere thanks to the clip that gives it its name. It's waterproof and offers up to 10 hours of battery life on a charge.
There are plenty more deals up for grabs, so keep scrolling to see all my favorite JBL deals at Amazon. Plus, check out the Skechers sneakers and apparel deals I'd buy at Amazon and the deals I'd buy in Amazon's Adidas sale.
JBL deals — Quick links
- shop the entire JBL sale at Amazon
- JBL Tune 510BT: was $49 now $29
- JBL Clip 3: was $69 now $39
- JBL Vibe Beam Earbuds: was $49 now $39
- JBL Tune 660NC Headphones: was $99 now $69
- JBL Charge 5: was $179 now $139
- JBL Live 660NC Headphones: was $199 now $139
- JBL Live 770NC Headphones: was $199 now $149
- JBL Xtreme 3: was $379 now $229
- JBL Bar 500 Soundbar: was $599 now $449
Best JBL deals
JBL Tune 510BT: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon
A budget friendly option, these wireless headphones offer playback for up to 40 hours, and a recharge happens in as little as 2 hours. They have JBL Pure Bass sound and although we haven't tested this model, they receive 4.6 out of 5-stars from Amazon customers for sound quality and value for money.
Price check: $29 @ Best Buy
JBL Clip 3: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon
IPX7-rated water resistance means this JBL Clip 3 speaker isn't just made to be brought to the beach (or out in the snow); it IPX7 rated for durability, which means it can survive submersion. The JBL Clip 3 is available in multiple colors, so you can match it to the bag you plan to *clip* it to.
Price check: $69 @ Best Buy
JBL Vibe Beam: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon
JBL has released numerous low-priced earbuds over the past few years and the Vibe Beam are the best of the group. You get access to a huge range of useful features, including adjustable EQ, IP54 dust/water resistance, 8-hour battery life and transparency modes to help you stay aware of your surroundings while you enjoy your music.
Price check: $39 @ Best Buy
JBL Tune 660NC: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon
While these aren't quite as nice as the JBL Live 660NC headphones, these are still a great deal. You still get excellent battery life and surprisingly good noise cancellation, all for just $69. Normally, it's tough to find even decent noise-canceling headphones at that price.
Price check: $69 @ Best Buy
JBL Charge 5: was $179 now $139 @ Amazon
The JBL Charge 5 is an excellent midrange speaker combining a lengthy 20 hours of playtime with strong audio quality. It's also IP67 waterproof and dustproof, so you can take it outdoors without fear. Plus, it even doubles as a power bank, if you need to juice up your other devices in a pinch.
Price check: $139 @ Best Buy
JBL Live 660NC: was $199 now $139 @ Amazon
Get some of the best budget noise-cancelling headphones for $60 off. In our JBL Live 660NC review, we praised these headphones' long battery life, effective noise cancellation and bass-forward sound. They have a tight, stable fit, although we sometimes found them uncomfortable to wear.
Price check: $139 @ Best Buy
JBL Live 770NC: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon
The JBL Live 770NC are an affordable pair of wireless headphones with impressive active noise cancelling capabilities. Our JBL Live 770NC hands-on review found that they had a bunch of other great features, like 50-hour battery life and Spatial Sound. After this discount, they're a bargain not to be missed.
Price check: $149 @ Best Buy
JBL Xtreme 3: was $379 now $229 @ Amazon
Looking for a top-tier Bluetooth speaker? Then meet the JBL Xtreme 3. Silly name aside, this is a powerful audio device delivering consistently strong sound, and 15 hours of playback time. It's also waterproof and dustproof, and comes with an included carrying strap. It's also got a built-in bottle opener which is rather novel.
Price check: $229 @ Best Buy
JBL Bar 500: was $599 now $449 @ Amazon
Ideally suited to 55-inch TVs or above, this 5.1-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer is a great mid-priced TV speaker capable of immersive 3D sound. It's rated at 530W total power output, meaning it's a great option for mid-sized TV rooms. And it comes equipped with Wi-Fi, AirPlay, Alexa Multi-Room Music and Chromecast built in.
Price check: $449 @ Best Buy
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox.
Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals.
Millie is a Deals writer at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.