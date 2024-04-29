Hurry! The new AirPods Pro with USB-C hit all-time low price at Amazon

Apple’s products are often pricey, but if you're patient and keep an eye out for deals, you can almost always snag some great discounts. If you've been thinking about treating yourself to a new pair of the best AirPods, this is one Apple deal you won't want to miss.

Right now you can get the AirPods Pro 2 for $189 in this Amazon deal. That's a $60 savings off the usual $249 price tag, and just $10 shy of the lowest price we've ever seen for Apple's newest top-tier earbuds with USB-C charging. Also on sale at Amazon are the regular AirPods 2 for $89, down from their original price of $129.

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen, Lightning): was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

The entry-level AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Although they've been outshined by newer models, in our AirPods review we said they're a great pair of wireless earbuds that work seamlessly with iOS devices. If you don’t mind missing out on the USB-C port, this is a great deal.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen, USB-C): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noise cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This new model includes a USB-C charging case.

While the new AirPods Pro are very similar to the AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning we reviewed, these AirPods do introduce a few minor changes. The newer model features a difference in their acoustic architecture that produces a small uptick in audio quality. And of course, it also ditches Apple's Lightning for USB-C charging. If you have an iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro, you can charge the new AirPods Pro via a USB-C cable attached to the handset.

The H2 chip on the AirPods Pro 2 delivers some mightily good audio, with impressive warmth in the bass, and a ton of detail in the mids and highs. Other new features include additional dust resistance plus spatial audio support, Dolby Atmos support and a new feature called adaptive audio. You can think of that last feature as the perfect blend of transparency mode and ANC, which scrubs out any sharp noises while emphasizing any conversation around you.

The standard AirPods may not come with all the same bells and whistles, but it’s also worth pointing out these earbuds' superb audio quality. AirPods are some of the best wireless earbuds on the market thanks in part to their audio fidelity. In our AirPods (2nd Gen) review, we found the earbuds deliver good audio quality with its solid soundstage and clean vocals. It also has pretty low latency, so if you watch a lot of videos, the audio won’t be as delayed as on some other earbuds. And lastly, there’s the ability to wirelessly charge the case.