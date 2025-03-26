ChatGPT's Advanced Voice Mode just got a free upgrade — here's what's new

It'd be fair to say that ChatGPT remains the first model many think of when they consider Artificial Intelligence, and while OpenAI must be thrilled at the way the word "ChatGPT" has almost become a verb, the company isn't resting on its laurels.

Advanced Voice Mode is a key pillar of the experience, and OpenAI has given it a once over.

The update, announced earlier this week, will see the model feel much more conversational, but at no extra charge for existing customers.

Everything new in ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode

New ChatGPT voice mode updates

Revealed via OpenAI post-training researcher Manuka Stratta in the YouTube video above, the idea is that Advanced Voice Mode won't try to jump in and interject if you leave a pause anymore.

"The model interrupts you less, so you'll have more time to gather your thoughts and not feel like you have to fill in all the gaps and silences all the time," Stratta explains.

Demonstrating the new model, Stratta strikes up a conversation with ChatGPT while adding in pauses in places where they don't make sense.

The model adjusts its responses accordingly, letting Stratta finish her thoughts before starting its own speech.

Removing the friction from interacting with chatbots is a big step towards more natural conversations.

The update is free for all users of ChatGPT, but ChatGPT Plus subscribers also gain access to a more personable version. Rolled out at the end of last year, Advanced Voice Mode utilizes the GPT-4o model, which combines text, vision, and audio processing for faster, more efficient responses.