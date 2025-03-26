ChatGPT's Advanced Voice Mode just got a free upgrade — here's what's new

News
By published

Even more Advanced Voice Mode

ChatGPT advanced Voice Mode
(Image credit: OpenAI)

It'd be fair to say that ChatGPT remains the first model many think of when they consider Artificial Intelligence, and while OpenAI must be thrilled at the way the word "ChatGPT" has almost become a verb, the company isn't resting on its laurels.

Advanced Voice Mode is a key pillar of the experience, and OpenAI has given it a once over.

The update, announced earlier this week, will see the model feel much more conversational, but at no extra charge for existing customers.

Everything new in ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode

New ChatGPT voice mode updates ⬇️ - YouTube New ChatGPT voice mode updates ⬇️ - YouTube
Watch On

Revealed via OpenAI post-training researcher Manuka Stratta in the YouTube video above, the idea is that Advanced Voice Mode won't try to jump in and interject if you leave a pause anymore.

"The model interrupts you less, so you'll have more time to gather your thoughts and not feel like you have to fill in all the gaps and silences all the time," Stratta explains.

Demonstrating the new model, Stratta strikes up a conversation with ChatGPT while adding in pauses in places where they don't make sense.

The model adjusts its responses accordingly, letting Stratta finish her thoughts before starting its own speech.

Removing the friction from interacting with chatbots is a big step towards more natural conversations.

The update is free for all users of ChatGPT, but ChatGPT Plus subscribers also gain access to a more personable version. Rolled out at the end of last year, Advanced Voice Mode utilizes the GPT-4o model, which combines text, vision, and audio processing for faster, more efficient responses.

More from Tom's Guide

TOPICS
Lloyd Coombes
Lloyd Coombes
Contributing writer

Lloyd Coombes is a freelance tech and fitness writer. He's an expert in all things Apple as well as in computer and gaming tech, with previous works published on TechRadar, Tom's Guide, Live Science and more. You'll find him regularly testing the latest MacBook or iPhone, but he spends most of his time writing about video games as Gaming Editor for the Daily Star. He also covers board games and virtual reality, just to round out the nerdy pursuits.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in AI
girl in cafe ai image
I just went hands-on with ChatGPT-4o's enhanced image generator — and I can’t believe this is free
Bill Gates in 2019
Bill Gates just predicted the death of every job thanks to AI — except for these three
ChatGPT advanced Voice Mode
ChatGPT's Advanced Voice Mode just got a free upgrade — here's what's new
Gemini screenshot image
Google unveils Gemini 2.5 — claims AI breakthrough with enhanced reasoning and multimodal power
nyc spring day AI image
OpenAI just unveiled enhanced image generator within ChatGPT-4o — here's what you can do now
avoid AI scams
How to spot AI-generated fake products when shopping online
Latest in News
Sony WF-C710N
Sony's latest budget ANC buds have arrived with a fancy new color
Bill Gates in 2019
Bill Gates just predicted the death of every job thanks to AI — except for these three
ChatGPT advanced Voice Mode
ChatGPT's Advanced Voice Mode just got a free upgrade — here's what's new
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Wednesday, March 26 (#654)
Gemini screenshot image
Google unveils Gemini 2.5 — claims AI breakthrough with enhanced reasoning and multimodal power
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 design just teased in new cases leak — and the outer display is huge
More about ai
girl in cafe ai image

I just went hands-on with ChatGPT-4o's enhanced image generator — and I can’t believe this is free
avoid AI scams

How to spot AI-generated fake products when shopping online
Sony WF-C710N

Sony's latest budget ANC buds have arrived with a fancy new color
See more latest
Most Popular
Sony WF-C710N
Sony's latest budget ANC buds have arrived with a fancy new color
ANTHBOT Robot Lawn Mower promotional images
AI makes yard work easier. Here's how to reclaim your weekends with smart lawn care
Jason Schwartzman and Carol Kane in Between the Temples
My favorite rom-com from the last year is one you probably haven't heard of — and it's now streaming on Netflix
Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller in &quot;Adolescence&quot;
5 best shows like ‘Adolescence’ to stream now
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #388 (Wednesday, March 26 2025)
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Wednesday, March 26 (#654)
Bill Gates in 2019
Bill Gates just predicted the death of every job thanks to AI — except for these three
Google Chrome
Chrome failed to install on Windows PCs, but Google has issued a fix — here's what happened
Gemini screenshot image
Google unveils Gemini 2.5 — claims AI breakthrough with enhanced reasoning and multimodal power
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 design just teased in new cases leak — and the outer display is huge