Bill Gates just predicted the death of every job thanks to AI — except for these three

By published

Coding is one of the three

Bill Gates in 2019
(Image credit: Mike Cohen/Getty Images for The New York Times)

If you've been looking at the tech world for any longer than a few seconds, you've surely seen the seemingly sudden insistence that AI be inserted into every aspect of technology going forward.

AI has become both an overzealous marketing term and a reality that "artificial intelligence" is everywhere now and many are concerned that AI is going to be pushed to take people's jobs.

They may be right, according to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. Recently, interviews from Gates have come back to the fore as the billionaire made several predictions about how work might look in the future.

A month ago, Gates went on the The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and said that AI would replace humans for most things.

"There will be some things we reserve for ourselves. But in terms of making things and moving things and growing food, over time those will be basically solved problems," Gates told Fallon.

Is it dead or thriving?

Graphic of binary code

(Image credit: fotograzia / Getty Images)

Iterating on that concept, Gates has indicated that at least three jobs will need human hands over AI.

Despite reports and claims from a certain class of technologist (it's CEOs) that coding was going to become the domain of AI, Gates apparently believes that humans are essential to coding. In a different interview, he said that coders would need to understand the underlying layers of AI to determine whether it was working properly or acting "crazy stupid."

"It's kind of like saying, should you learn to multiply, just because computers are really good at it," Gates told Axios.

Gates added that he believes that human coders are essential to identifying and correcting errors, refining algorithms, and helping improve AI development.

The other two

Future AI generated image of a doctor inspecting viruses

(Image credit: Adobe Firefly/Future AI image)

Apparently, Bill Gates argues that while we could use AI to diagnose diseases and analyze DNA, it's "biologists" that will still be necessary for biological research and scientific discovery.

It's not clear why he singles out biologists specifically when it seems that entire line of thinking could be extrapolated to all scientific endeavors that require creativity in research and discovery.

Lastly, apparently, energy experts are third field exempt from an AI takeover because the billionaire has claimed the field is too complex to be fully automated.

As for the rest of us?

"Should we, you know, just work like 2 or 3 days a week?" Gates asked Fallon while saying that things like expert medical advice or educational resources will be cheap and available thanks to AI.

What we'll be doing during those "two or three days a week" is up for debate, but there is a sector of Silicon Valley that basically worships AI, and has been since at least 2017, so maybe we'll ended up as acolytes in the church of Godbot.

Scott Younker
Scott Younker
West Coast Reporter

Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. 

Programmer sitting at a laptop and monitors
I write about AI for a living and 'vibe coding' is going to change everything — here's why
Xbox Copilot Prototype
I write about video games for a living, and Xbox's new AI Copilot has me concerned
AI in man&#039;s hand
3 biggest AI trends we expect in 2025
Meta AI logo on a phone
Meta AI could take on ChatGPT and Gemini with standalone app launching within months
Programmer sitting at a laptop and monitors
I created over a dozen personal apps using AI in 60 days, here's what I learned
CES trade show floor
CES 2025: 6 biggest trends to watch
Bill Gates in 2019
Bill Gates just predicted the death of every job thanks to AI — except for these three
Gemini screenshot image
Google unveils Gemini 2.5 — claims AI breakthrough with enhanced reasoning and multimodal power
nyc spring day AI image
OpenAI just unveiled enhanced image generator within ChatGPT-4o — here's what you can do now
A nervous woman looking at her phone
Is ChatGPT making us lonely? MIT/OpenAI study reveals possible link
AI in man&#039;s hand
AI Madness faceoff logo
I just tested Grok vs. DeepSeek with 7 prompts — here's the winner
Bill Gates in 2019
Bill Gates just predicted the death of every job thanks to AI — except for these three
Gemini screenshot image
Google unveils Gemini 2.5 — claims AI breakthrough with enhanced reasoning and multimodal power
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 design just teased in new cases leak — and the outer display is huge
Google Chrome
Chrome failed to install on Windows PCs, but Google has issued a fix — here's what happened
nyc spring day AI image
OpenAI just unveiled enhanced image generator within ChatGPT-4o — here's what you can do now
WWDC logo on yellow background
Apple WWDC 2025 date set for June 9 — iOS 19, Apple Intelligence and more expected
Gemini screenshot image

Google unveils Gemini 2.5 — claims AI breakthrough with enhanced reasoning and multimodal power
nyc spring day AI image

OpenAI just unveiled enhanced image generator within ChatGPT-4o — here's what you can do now
Google Chrome

Chrome failed to install on Windows PCs, but Google has issued a fix — here's what happened
Google Chrome
Chrome failed to install on Windows PCs, but Google has issued a fix — here's what happened
Gemini screenshot image
Google unveils Gemini 2.5 — claims AI breakthrough with enhanced reasoning and multimodal power
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 design just teased in new cases leak — and the outer display is huge
nyc spring day AI image
OpenAI just unveiled enhanced image generator within ChatGPT-4o — here's what you can do now
WWDC logo on yellow background
Apple WWDC 2025 date set for June 9 — iOS 19, Apple Intelligence and more expected
Motorola Razr Plus 2024 cover display
Motorola Razr Plus (2025) leaked specs hint at bigger upgrades — here's what we know
(L-R) Yura Borisov as Igor, Mark Eydelshteyn as Vanya, Karren Karagulian as Toros and Mikey Madison as Anora &quot;Ani&quot; Mikheeva in &quot;Anora&quot;
Hulu top 10 movies — here's what you need to stream right now
&quot;The &quot;Alone Australia&quot; season 3 line-up: (Left to right) Eva, Matt, Corinne, Shay, Karla, Ben, Yonke, Tom, Muzza, Ceilidh
How to watch 'Alone Australia' season 3 online — stream survival reality show from anywhere
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 — industry insider just tipped release month and launch plans
COLUMBUS, OHIO - JANUARY 26: Amber Glenn skates in the Women&#039;s Free Skate during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships at Nationwide Arena on January 26, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
How to watch World Figure Skating Championships 2025: live streaming, schedule, what TV channel?