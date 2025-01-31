OpenAI just released 03-mini to fight DeepSeek — the first 'reasoning model' that's free in ChatGPT

News
By
published

The bot battle is on

chatgpt logo on phone and blurred image of Sam Altman
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

This week has felt like the Super Bowl of AI, if you ask me. The excitement of new chatbots and the drama of potentially leaked data has had all the makings of a dramatic showdown of the bots. So it’s no surprise that just before this week ends, OpenAI decided to launch its latest artificial intelligence model, o3-mini and make it freely accessible to all users. DeepSeek, who?

The o3-mini model is designed to enhance reasoning capabilities, offering faster and more accurate responses in areas such as mathematics, coding, and science. According to OpenAI, o3-mini responds 24% faster than its predecessor, o1-mini, while providing detailed problem-solving steps.

The o3-mini model is part of OpenAI’s latest advancements in its generative AI technology. Although smaller in scale compared to the flagship GPT-4-turbo model, o3-mini promises faster response times, reduced computational requirements, and the ability to handle simpler queries with ease.

Developers can access o3-mini through OpenAI's Chat Completions API, Assistants API, and Batch API. For those seeking more advanced features, a paid version called o3-mini-high delivers higher intelligence responses beneficial for coding, albeit with slight latency.

The o3-mini model can be used on the free tier of ChatGPT by selecting the "Reason" feature in ChatGPT, with rate limits similar to GPT-4o. Additionally, OpenAI has increased message limits for Plus and Teams users, while Pro users, at a subscription rate of $200 per month, enjoy unlimited access.

The introduction of o3-mini signifies OpenAI's commitment to advancing AI technology and making it accessible to a broader audience. By offering this model for free, OpenAI enables millions of users to benefit from cutting-edge AI capabilities without financial barriers.

Of course, this move also reflects the competitive dynamics in the AI industry, as OpenAI offers a rapid response to innovations from rivals like DeepSeek and Alibaba. The release of o3-mini showcases OpenAI's technological advancements and highlights its strategic efforts to maintain a leading position as AI develops at what seems like lightning speed.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to MacBook Air
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 102 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M3
(15-inch 256GB)
1
Apple 2024 MacBook Air...
Amazon
$1,299
View
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
2
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
Lenovo USA
View
Low Stock
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 512GB)
3
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED...
Walmart
$1,524.99
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
4
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(OLED)
5
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Laptop...
ASUS
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
6
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
7
13-inch MacBook Air with M3...
Apple
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
8
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M3,...
BHPhoto
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
(512GB SSD)
9
Apple - MacBook Air 13-inch...
P.C. Richard & Son
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 1TB)
10
ASUS ZenBook Flip S 13 Ultra...
Amazon
View
Load more deals
TOPICS
Amanda Caswell
Amanda Caswell
AI Writer