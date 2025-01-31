OpenAI just released 03-mini to fight DeepSeek — the first 'reasoning model' that's free in ChatGPT

This week has felt like the Super Bowl of AI, if you ask me. The excitement of new chatbots and the drama of potentially leaked data has had all the makings of a dramatic showdown of the bots. So it’s no surprise that just before this week ends, OpenAI decided to launch its latest artificial intelligence model, o3-mini and make it freely accessible to all users. DeepSeek, who?



The o3-mini model is designed to enhance reasoning capabilities, offering faster and more accurate responses in areas such as mathematics, coding, and science. According to OpenAI, o3-mini responds 24% faster than its predecessor, o1-mini, while providing detailed problem-solving steps.



The o3-mini model is part of OpenAI’s latest advancements in its generative AI technology. Although smaller in scale compared to the flagship GPT-4-turbo model, o3-mini promises faster response times, reduced computational requirements, and the ability to handle simpler queries with ease.



Developers can access o3-mini through OpenAI's Chat Completions API, Assistants API, and Batch API. For those seeking more advanced features, a paid version called o3-mini-high delivers higher intelligence responses beneficial for coding, albeit with slight latency.

The o3-mini model can be used on the free tier of ChatGPT by selecting the "Reason" feature in ChatGPT, with rate limits similar to GPT-4o. Additionally, OpenAI has increased message limits for Plus and Teams users, while Pro users, at a subscription rate of $200 per month, enjoy unlimited access.

The introduction of o3-mini signifies OpenAI's commitment to advancing AI technology and making it accessible to a broader audience. By offering this model for free, OpenAI enables millions of users to benefit from cutting-edge AI capabilities without financial barriers.

Of course, this move also reflects the competitive dynamics in the AI industry, as OpenAI offers a rapid response to innovations from rivals like DeepSeek and Alibaba. The release of o3-mini showcases OpenAI's technological advancements and highlights its strategic efforts to maintain a leading position as AI develops at what seems like lightning speed.

