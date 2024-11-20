Grammarly wants to give you the gift of better writing this Black Friday — get $70 off Grammarly Pro

Black Friday deals are rolling in, and while tech gadgets and appliances usually dominate the spotlight, one of my favorite writing tools just dropped an exciting offer for anyone looking to upgrade their writing game.

Right now, you can get Grammarly’s annual subscription for $70 off the regular price, making this the perfect opportunity to supercharge your writing with advanced AI assistance. Whether you’re drafting emails, writing essays, or fine-tuning your professional documents, Grammarly ensures your communication is polished, clear, and impactful.

Grammarly Grammarly Pro: was $144 now $74 at Grammarly, Inc. Grammarly has long been a competitive leader in the writing assistant space, with real-time AI editing, tone adjustments, rewriting and content optimization tailored to specific audiences. While other platforms might excel in niche areas, Grammarly combines powerful AI capabilities with seamless integration across widely used platforms like Microsoft Word, Google Docs, and even social media.

What makes Grammarly stand out?

Despite growing competition from relative AI newcomers like Apple Intelligence, Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot, Grammarly has held firm as one of the best ways to improve your writing skills.



So whether you’re writing from your desktop or your mobile device, you can use the Grammarly app to generate content suggestions while maintaining context and readability. The advanced AI suggestions go beyond simply flagging grammatical mistakes to offer intelligent suggestions for improving clarity, tone, and conciseness for whatever you’re writing.



Audience customization tools allow you to tailor your writing to specific audiences with adjustments to tone, formality, and even intent. Plus, the plagiarism checker ensures your content is original.

With the $70 discount on its annual subscription, Grammarly is more affordable than ever, offering unbeatable value for its robust feature set. Plus, subscribing now ensures you’ll be ready for upcoming features that Grammarly is rumored to be rolling out soon.

According to the Grammarly blog, these could include new ways to harness the power of AI, including enhanced creative content generation tools. Grammarly is not just a writing assistant, but an all-in-one communication platform to help improve productivity.

How I Use Grammarly

As a writer, I’ve found Grammarly to be an invaluable tool in my daily workflow and creativity. Its tone refinement feature has saved me from countless miscommunications, ensuring that my emails and documents strike the right balance of professionalism and friendliness.

Recently, I used Grammarly’s rewrite tool to polish a blog post draft, letting the AI provide context-aware suggestions that elevated the piece without losing my unique voice. The experience reminded me why Grammarly continues to lead in this space—it’s more than just a checker; it’s a partner in creating impactful content.