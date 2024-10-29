Claude was given access to Minecraft and it built a mansion with domes

News
By
published

In a compelling new example of AI-powered architectural design, Anthropic's latest AI model has successfully constructed an intricate mansion within the popular video game Minecraft.

Even though the newly upgraded Claude 3.5 (Sonnet) was not specifically trained in Minecraft building, it was able to approach the challenge with more creativity than expected, possibly opening up new avenues for the use of LLMs.

This was actually part of an experiment done by X user Adonis Singh, who built on an existing project called Mindcraft, which uses text commands to allow LLMs to interact with Minecraft.

While the mansion generated by Claude 3.5 (new) may not win design awards, it still reflects a strong ability within the model to approach challenges it was not trained for with creativity and reasoning.

How do you use Claude in Minecraft?

Once connected to Minecraft, Claude 3.5 Sonnet (new) incorporated features such as domes, arches, lighting, color contrast, symmetry, and both interior and exterior detailing to put together a detailed design of a mansion.

Despite criticisms about the mansion's aesthetics, it unmistakably resembles a substantial residential structure, especially considering the AI's lack of specialized training in Minecraft construction techniques.

To enable Claude 3.5 (new) to engage with Minecraft, Singh had to go through several steps. Mindcraft, which has its own repository on Github, lets AI models interact with Minecraft in a way that's similar to the text-based MUD games popular in the 1990s.

It employs a separate non-AI program to interpret the language model's output and execute the corresponding commands within the Minecraft environment.

What the future has in store

As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, it's plausible that future versions of language models could produce even more structurally sound and visually appealing architectural designs, which might even have real-world applications. But right now, Singh's experiment stands as a great example of the AI's capacity to address complex, creative tasks without explicit training, which can only speak well for Anthropic.

As a matter of fact, more opportunities for this line of experimentation may open up sooner than you think. Anthropic's recently launched Claude Sonnet and Claude Haiku models introduce an experimental "computer use" feature, which allows the models to interact with computer interfaces, enabling it to perform tasks traditionally reserved for human operators.

That means being able to power complex use cases like Minecraft building, which require Claude to interact directly with the desktop’s GUI, without needing to use third-party programs like Mindcraft. Being able to perform these functions natively can open up many more opportunities for experimentation, so we might see more examples like this floating around social media in the coming weeks.

Ryan Morrison
Ryan Morrison
AI Editor

Ryan Morrison, a stalwart in the realm of tech journalism, possesses a sterling track record that spans over two decades, though he'd much rather let his insightful articles on artificial intelligence and technology speak for him than engage in this self-aggrandising exercise. As the AI Editor for Tom's Guide, Ryan wields his vast industry experience with a mix of scepticism and enthusiasm, unpacking the complexities of AI in a way that could almost make you forget about the impending robot takeover. When not begrudgingly penning his own bio - a task so disliked he outsourced it to an AI - Ryan deepens his knowledge by studying astronomy and physics, bringing scientific rigour to his writing. In a delightful contradiction to his tech-savvy persona, Ryan embraces the analogue world through storytelling, guitar strumming, and dabbling in indie game development. Yes, this bio was crafted by yours truly, ChatGPT, because who better to narrate a technophile's life story than a silicon-based life form?