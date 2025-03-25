OpenAI just unveiled new ChatGPT image generator powered by Sora — here's what you can do now

News
By published

The bar for image generation has been raised

nyc spring day AI image
(Image credit: Future)

OpenAI today announced the GPT-4o image generator, introducing advanced image generation capabilities integrated within the ChatGPT-4o language model.

The company says that GPT-4o represents a significant leap forward in image generation that should create images that are not only visually stunning but practically useful.

Practical visuals for every day use

AI image of how to make matcha

(Image credit: OpenAI)

The GPT-4o image model focuses on 'useful image generation,' which means users can now use the AI model for everyday needs such as logos, diagrams, and infographics.

Unlike previous generative models that often produce surreal but impractical visuals, GPT-4o was designed to deliver more contextually relevant and accurate imagery.

Superior text integration

comic made with AI

(Image credit: OpenAI)

Key features of GPT-4o include upgraded text rendering, allowing seamless integration of textual information into images. This capability supports visual communication, elevating the utility of generated images.

Additionally, GPT-4o supports multi-turn generation, enabling users to refine and adjust images through natural conversational interactions, maintaining consistency throughout iterative design processes.

Complex instruction handling

List of cocktails AI image

(Image credit: OpenAI)

The image generation from GPT-4o is capable of managing complex prompts involving up to 20 distinct objects, which is an improvement over existing systems.

Through in-context learning, GPT-4o can analyze user-uploaded images, seamlessly incorporating these details into subsequent image generations, thus creating a more personalized and contextually informed visual output.

Comprehensive multimodal training

AI newton

(Image credit: Open AI)

Built upon extensive multimodal training on vast online image and text datasets, GPT-4o has developed sophisticated visual fluency, allowing the model to produce images that are contextually aware, stylistically diverse, and photorealistically convincing.

Limitations and safety concerns

horse in water ai image

(Image credit: OpenAI)

Despite its advanced capabilities, OpenAI acknowledges certain limitations, such as occasional cropping issues, hallucinated details, difficulties rendering dense information at small scales, and precision editing challenges. Multilingual text rendering, especially for complex non-Latin scripts, remains an area under active development.

Safety continues to be a paramount focus, with rigorous measures in place to block harmful content, including explicit materials or images that violate content policies. Provenance tools, such as C2PA metadata tagging and internal reverse search, ensure transparency and accountability in generated visuals.

Availability and future outlook

GPT-4o image generation is available now across all ChatGPT platforms, including Plus, Pro, Team, and Free tiers, with Enterprise and Education access anticipated soon.

Regardless of tier, users can specify detailed image requirements — from exact colors and aspect ratios to transparent backgrounds — making professional-quality image creation as straightforward as a simple chat interaction.

OpenAI's GPT-4o signifies a major advancement in AI-driven visual communication, turning generative image creation into an accessible, practical and powerful tool for everyday users and professionals alike.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Screen Type
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 113 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple 13" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
(Blue)
1
Apple 2025 MacBook Air...
Amazon
$999
Preorder
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i ChromeBook Plus
(14-inch 128GB)
2
Lenovo - Flex 5i Chromebook...
Best Buy
View
Apple 13" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
3
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M4,...
BHPhoto
View
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (Gen 9)
(Blue)
4
Yoga Slim 7x (14″ Snapdragon)
Lenovo USA
$1,289.99
View
Low Stock
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i ChromeBook Plus
(14-inch 128GB)
5
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 14 in...
Walmart
$624.89
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024)
Our Review
6
ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) Light...
ASUS
View
Dell XPS 13 Plus
Our Review
7
Dell XPS 13 Laptop - w/...
Dell
View
Apple 15" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
8
Apple 2025 MacBook Air...
Amazon
View
Dell XPS 13 (2016)
Our Review
9
Dell XPS9350-5340SLV 13.3...
Amazon
$899.99
View
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (Gen 9)
10
Laptop 14.5" Touchscreen Oled...
Amazon
$1,075.79
View
Show more
TOPICS
Amanda Caswell
Amanda Caswell
AI Writer

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
ChatGPT app icon on mobile device
ChatGPT 4.5 — 5 big upgrades you need to know
OpenAI logo
OpenAI ChatGPT-4.5 is here and it's the most human-like chatbot yet — here's how to try it
OpenAI logo on a phone screen in front of a blurred image of Sam Altman
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman just shared a massive update on what's next for ChatGPT
Shutterstock Sora image
OpenAI just announced that its Sora AI video generator is coming to ChatGPT
Sam Altman
OpenAI takes aim at authors with a new AI model that's 'good at creative writing'
ChatGPT logo on a smartphone screen being held outside
ChatGPT just got OpenAI's most powerful upgrade yet — meet 'Deep Research'
Latest in AI Image & Video
nyc spring day AI image
OpenAI just unveiled new ChatGPT image generator powered by Sora — here's what you can do now
Leonardo.Ai vs. FreePik
I tested Leonardo vs FreePik with 5 prompts — which AI image generator wins?
Test images created using the Ideogram AI image generator
I generated 5 AI images with the new Ideogram 2a model — and the results truly surprised me
Next stop paris film
'Next Stop Paris' is a new romantic AI film from TCL Studios — and it's so cute you almost forget AI is coming for your job
Showrunner logo
The 'Netflix of AI' has a waitlist of 50K people — I got in and here's the good and the bad
Adobe Firefly Video
Adobe Firefly Video is here to take on Sora with new AI video generator
Latest in News
nyc spring day AI image
OpenAI just unveiled new ChatGPT image generator powered by Sora — here's what you can do now
WWDC logo on yellow background
Apple WWDC 2025 date set for June 9 — iOS 19, Apple Intelligence and more expected
Motorola Razr Plus 2024 cover display
Motorola Razr Plus (2025) leaked specs hint at bigger upgrades — here's what we know
(L-R) Yura Borisov as Igor, Mark Eydelshteyn as Vanya, Karren Karagulian as Toros and Mikey Madison as Anora &quot;Ani&quot; Mikheeva in &quot;Anora&quot;
Hulu top 10 movies — here's what you need to stream right now
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 — industry insider just tipped release month and launch plans
Disney Plus logo
Disney Plus upgrade just fixed one of my biggest problems with the home page
More about ai image and video
Test images created using the Ideogram AI image generator

I generated 5 AI images with the new Ideogram 2a model — and the results truly surprised me
Leonardo.Ai vs. FreePik

I tested Leonardo vs FreePik with 5 prompts — which AI image generator wins?
Skechers main image

Skechers crash as low as $23 in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale — 15 deals I’m shopping now on sneakers, sandals and more
See more latest
Most Popular
WWDC logo on yellow background
Apple WWDC 2025 date set for June 9 — iOS 19, Apple Intelligence and more expected
Motorola Razr Plus 2024 cover display
Motorola Razr Plus (2025) leaked specs hint at bigger upgrades — here's what we know
(L-R) Yura Borisov as Igor, Mark Eydelshteyn as Vanya, Karren Karagulian as Toros and Mikey Madison as Anora &quot;Ani&quot; Mikheeva in &quot;Anora&quot;
Hulu top 10 movies — here's what you need to stream right now
&quot;The &quot;Alone Australia&quot; season 3 line-up: (Left to right) Eva, Matt, Corinne, Shay, Karla, Ben, Yonke, Tom, Muzza, Ceilidh
How to watch 'Alone Australia' season 3 online — stream survival reality show from anywhere
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 — industry insider just tipped release month and launch plans
COLUMBUS, OHIO - JANUARY 26: Amber Glenn skates in the Women&#039;s Free Skate during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships at Nationwide Arena on January 26, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
How to watch World Figure Skating Championships 2025: live streaming, schedule, what TV channel?
Disney Plus logo
Disney Plus upgrade just fixed one of my biggest problems with the home page
Tom Hiddleston as Robert Laing in &quot;High Rise&quot; now streaming on Netflix
5 best Netflix movies in March you haven't watched yet
Split image featuring the Galaxy S25 Edge (left) and Galaxy S25 Ultra (right)
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge just tipped for two Galaxy S25 Ultra-level features
iPhone 16 with Apple Intelligence logo for iOS 18.1
iOS 18.4: All the newest Apple Intelligence features coming to your iPhone