OpenAI just unveiled new ChatGPT image generator powered by Sora — here's what you can do now

OpenAI today announced the GPT-4o image generator, introducing advanced image generation capabilities integrated within the ChatGPT-4o language model.

The company says that GPT-4o represents a significant leap forward in image generation that should create images that are not only visually stunning but practically useful.

Practical visuals for every day use

The GPT-4o image model focuses on 'useful image generation,' which means users can now use the AI model for everyday needs such as logos, diagrams, and infographics.

Unlike previous generative models that often produce surreal but impractical visuals, GPT-4o was designed to deliver more contextually relevant and accurate imagery.

Superior text integration

Key features of GPT-4o include upgraded text rendering, allowing seamless integration of textual information into images. This capability supports visual communication, elevating the utility of generated images.

Additionally, GPT-4o supports multi-turn generation, enabling users to refine and adjust images through natural conversational interactions, maintaining consistency throughout iterative design processes.

Complex instruction handling

The image generation from GPT-4o is capable of managing complex prompts involving up to 20 distinct objects, which is an improvement over existing systems.

Through in-context learning, GPT-4o can analyze user-uploaded images, seamlessly incorporating these details into subsequent image generations, thus creating a more personalized and contextually informed visual output.

Comprehensive multimodal training

Built upon extensive multimodal training on vast online image and text datasets, GPT-4o has developed sophisticated visual fluency, allowing the model to produce images that are contextually aware, stylistically diverse, and photorealistically convincing.

Limitations and safety concerns

Despite its advanced capabilities, OpenAI acknowledges certain limitations, such as occasional cropping issues, hallucinated details, difficulties rendering dense information at small scales, and precision editing challenges. Multilingual text rendering, especially for complex non-Latin scripts, remains an area under active development.

Safety continues to be a paramount focus, with rigorous measures in place to block harmful content, including explicit materials or images that violate content policies. Provenance tools, such as C2PA metadata tagging and internal reverse search, ensure transparency and accountability in generated visuals.

Availability and future outlook

GPT-4o image generation is available now across all ChatGPT platforms, including Plus, Pro, Team, and Free tiers, with Enterprise and Education access anticipated soon.

Regardless of tier, users can specify detailed image requirements — from exact colors and aspect ratios to transparent backgrounds — making professional-quality image creation as straightforward as a simple chat interaction.

OpenAI's GPT-4o signifies a major advancement in AI-driven visual communication, turning generative image creation into an accessible, practical and powerful tool for everyday users and professionals alike.