Forget Sora — Pika Labs drops v2 of its creative AI video model
Improved motion and consistency
Pika Labs v1.5 AI video model is used by more than 11 million people regularly. Many of its users turn to it for some fun, creative social clips. These include squishing faces and causing cakes to explode. Now, it's getting a huge upgrade with v2.
With its last update, Pika unveiled its Pikaffects, making it easy to squish, melt and explode items within an image. It has been used by brands like Balenciaga, Fenty and Vogue, as well as celebrities and influencers.
The new model still has those creative, social touches but more directly takes on the new powerhouse in AI video — OpenAI's Sora (which has gone in at number one in the AI video leaderboard).
While OpenAI spent 11 months slowly cooking Sora, Pika's small team has built two new models and some impressive features. The company says Pika 2's technical qualities rival Sora but offer better customization and control over its output.
What's new in Pika 2?
The biggest upgrade in Pika 2 seems to be how customizable it is compared to previous AI video models. The company said in a statement this would allow people to make "fun, hilarious, and engaging content they really want."
One of the new elements is being able to control elements within the video by sharing your own images. These are called "scene ingredients" by the Pika team and let you build a shot from the exact character, object, clothing and setting shown in the images you shared with the model.
"The model’s advanced image recognition intuits the role of each reference, and combines them seamlessly into one shot," a spokesperson explained.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
According to Pika Labs, the new model is also particularly good at following a prompt. It follows both the intent and detail of the text and uses that to generate the video. The company promises that it "can turn even the most complex prompts into clips without omitting important elements or breaking down."
The most complex element for any video model is motion. Even Sora, which is one of the best I've seen, struggles with particularly complex motion. I haven't tried Pika 2 myself yet but from the preview videos it may well have cracked it.
The company promises it has an advanced understanding of physics, which allows it to make real motion more realistic and fantasy-like motion such as humans flying or elements on an alien world more believable.
I don't have access to Sora yet as I'm in the UK but I may be more excited for Pika 2.0 than I am to get my hands on OpenAI's flagship video model.
More from Tom's Guide
- I got early access to LTX Studio to make AI short films
- I just tried the new Assistive AI video tool — and its realism is incredible
- Meet LTX Studio — I just saw the future of AI video tools that can help create full-length movies
Ryan Morrison, a stalwart in the realm of tech journalism, possesses a sterling track record that spans over two decades, though he'd much rather let his insightful articles on artificial intelligence and technology speak for him than engage in this self-aggrandising exercise. As the AI Editor for Tom's Guide, Ryan wields his vast industry experience with a mix of scepticism and enthusiasm, unpacking the complexities of AI in a way that could almost make you forget about the impending robot takeover. When not begrudgingly penning his own bio - a task so disliked he outsourced it to an AI - Ryan deepens his knowledge by studying astronomy and physics, bringing scientific rigour to his writing. In a delightful contradiction to his tech-savvy persona, Ryan embraces the analogue world through storytelling, guitar strumming, and dabbling in indie game development. Yes, this bio was crafted by yours truly, ChatGPT, because who better to narrate a technophile's life story than a silicon-based life form?