AI image model lets you create pictures in real-time — on your laptop

News
By ,
published

NitroDiffusion could be a game-changing model.

NitroDiffusion
(Image credit: NitroDiffusion/Future AI)

Generative artificial intelligence models are nothing new for many of us, but the University of Surrey may have something very unique on its hands.

The educator has released a new generative AI that works locally on-device. That traditionally leads to longer wait times since a model can't lean on cloud infrastructure for processing, but through some wizardry, the University of Surrey's NitroDiffusion model can generate images in real-time as a user types a prompt.

As quickly as you can type "a photograph of a meerkat floating in space, wearing sunglasses", the image is generated to those specifications.

This image generator is a game-changer

The code is available on GitHub, where the team explained: "We introduce NitroFusion, a fundamentally different approach to single-step diffusion that achieves high-quality generation through a dynamic adversarial framework."

"While one-step methods offer dramatic speed advantages, they typically suffer from quality degradation compared to their multi-step counterparts."

The approach they have taken leans on the concept of art critics providing comprehensive feedback on composition, color and technique. It maintains a large pool of specialized discriminator heads that guide the generation process.

In essence, then, consider the model to be packed full of mini, AI art critics that help guide the generation as words are entered via the prompt.

According to the team, these discriminators also lend their increased knowledge back into the discriminator pool once they're sampled, meaning the model should improve over time.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to MacBook Air
Brand
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 79 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M3
(15-inch 256GB)
1
Apple 2024 MacBook Air...
Amazon
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(OLED)
2
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Laptop...
ASUS
View
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
3
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
Lenovo USA
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
4
13-inch MacBook Air with M3...
Apple
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 1TB)
5
Asus 13.3" Zenbook S 13 Oled...
Macy's
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
6
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
7
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
8
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M3,...
BHPhoto
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
(512GB)
9
Apple 13" MacBook Air 512Gb...
P.C. Richard & Son
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
10
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Amazon
View
Load more deals
Lloyd Coombes
Lloyd Coombes

A freelance writer from Essex, UK, Lloyd Coombes began writing for Tom's Guide in 2024 having worked on TechRadar, iMore, Live Science and more. A specialist in consumer tech, Lloyd is particularly knowledgeable on Apple products ever since he got his first iPod Mini. Aside from writing about the latest gadgets for Future, he's also a blogger and the Editor in Chief of GGRecon.com. On the rare occasion he’s not writing, you’ll find him spending time with his son, or working hard at the gym. You can find him on Twitter @lloydcoombes.