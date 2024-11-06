Apple patent hints at huge upgrade for future Apple Watch models

Today, Apple was granted a number of patents, at least one of which might affect future models of the Apple Watch, one of the best smartwatches available. Apple Watches offer a number of sensors and health tracking already, but one of the granted patents looks like Apple is going to try and embed sensors into the straps of future models.

The sensor strap information comes from the patent 12133743 (spotted by Patently Apple). That patent, titled "Fabric-based items with stretchable bands" describes sensor that can be embedded into a stretchable fabric band. These potential sensors would measure blood pressure, respiration rates and electrocardiogram measurements to name a few.

Apple currently sells stretchable fabric bands for the Apple Watch, so its not out of the realm of possibility to see this technology in the next couple of years.

The granted patent also claims that sensors could be used to "communicate wirelessly with external electronic equipment" which suggests that it could pair with another Apple device like an iPhone or Macbook. The patent also includes information about putting circuitry inside the strap that could potentially be used to charge the device. All of this would require Apple to alter how the straps connect to the Watch itself.

The patent itself is specifically, or at least the legal portion, regarding sensored straps but also "a head band with elastic fabric," which sounds a lot like the headband in the Vision Pro. While a Vision Pro 2 seems right now, there are rumors that Apple is working on a cheaper version, Apple could weave sensors or circuitry directly into the headset's band.

Apple isn't limiting the idea to just the legal bits. The patent includes suggestions for anything with stretchy fabric including hats, shirts, pants or athletic wear. Patently Apple noted that the patent lists Daniel Podhajny as one of the inventors. Previously, Podhajny worked Nike on the Nike Flyknit collection. Which does hint at a future line of Apple clothing or perhaps workout gear that connect to your Apple Watch or iPhone.

As the patents were just granted, it suggests that Apple is working on the idea, but it may be some time before we actually see circuitry and sensors in the straps of Apple Watches.

Other patents of note

Beside the stretchy fabric patent, Apple was granted 37 others.

One patent (12135855) is related to adding a Touch ID button to the iPad, iPad Air and iPad mini, a feature that is rumored to return in the iPhone 17 or iPhone SE 4.

There was also a patent granted with a detailed breakdown of the Apple Airpods (12137312), though that seems to be more of an acknowledgement of a provisional patent form 2022.

Perhaps delayed, the company was also granted a patent (12134308) related to "Systems with Suppressed Window Reflections" which appears to refer to Project Titan, Apple's cancelled Apple Car project. Maybe someone, somewhere in Cupertino is keeping a tiny flame alive for a future Apple-based vehicle.