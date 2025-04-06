TikTok is full of hacks that claim to improve your sleep faster, and April theory is the latest wellness trend doing the rounds on social media this month.

While the theory is said to help you reset your bedtime schedule for more quality sleep, we always approach these kind of trends with a pinch of skepticism.

So, what is April Theory? And is it just another TikTok fad, or can it actually help you sleep better?

To find out, we've turned to Dr. Michael Gradisar, Head of Sleep Science at Sleep Cycle, for his expert take on this trend. Here's what he had to say...

What is April Theory?

April Theory is the notion that this springtime month is perfect for setting goals and making a fresh start.

The theory goes that April, owing to its sunnier weather and longer days, is a much more auspicious time for making improvements than on a wintry New Year's Day.

The April Theory can be applied to any changes or resets, from leaving behind winter gloom and becoming happier to ending a toxic relationship and embracing independence.

But can it be applied to resetting your sleep schedule for improved sleep quality and duration?

Is April really a better time than New Year for improving your sleep?

New Year's Day is traditionally the time of year to make significant lifestyle changes.

However, some New Year's goals can be a challenge thanks to colder weather and darker, shorter days, which means January is not always the best time for trying to get more sleep.

"There’s often less natural morning light, which limits our body’s circadian system from remaining stable which can lead to delayed sleep timing," Dr Gradisar tells us.

"We also see from research that is done during winter, that insomnia symptoms can increase—which oddly might be due to spending too much time in bed and associating the bed with being awake."

Why is April a good time for resetting your sleep schedule?

"The idea behind the “April theory”—that spring is a time for fresh starts—can absolutely be applied to sleep," says Dr Gradisar, who believes that spring supports change thanks to environmental changes.

"Longer daylight hours mean we’re exposed to more natural light, which helps anchor our circadian rhythm," he explains.

"This extra daylight in the morning can also help shift our body clock earlier, which is especially useful for night owls trying to adopt a more typical schedule."

The sleep doctor also says that an uplifted mood that comes with the brighter weather can also give people the motivation to improve their sleep patterns.

"People tend to feel more optimistic and energetic, which in turn makes it easier to establish healthy routines like getting out more and moving — both which help sleep," says the expert.

"The boost in energy and mood can help people be more intentional about their sleep habits."

3 ways to use the April Theory for more sleep

1. Embrace light in the morning and daytime

Gone are the days when the sun would set before 5pm and you'd wake up to find a dark morning sky.

"Natural sunlight in the morning is one of the most powerful tools to shift your sleep-wake cycle earlier," says Dr Gradisar.

"Daytime light may boost the ‘height’ or amplitude of your circadian rhythm, so get daytime doses of natural light during the day."

Open your curtains as soon as you wake up to soak up the morning sunlight, plus the sleep benefits that come with it.

2. Give your bedroom a sleep-friendly spring makeover

April is the time of year when people give their homes a good spring cleaning, but it's also a time to turn your bedroom into an ideal sleep environment.

"Spring can bring fluctuations in temperature, so it’s the perfect time to optimize your bedroom for comfort and ensuring your space is cool, dark, and quiet," he advises.

Start by cleaning your mattress, or better yet, invest in one of this year's best mattresses if you're due an upgrade.

3. Use the increased sunshine to move around more

Studies have shown that we're more active during warmer months, particularly between April and August, and Dr Gradisar says you can use increased exercise to improve your sleep.

"There’s a tight link between physical activity and sleep; they help each other," he says.

"Start by finding a way you enjoy moving, even create a ‘moving menu’ - multiple ways to feel good about being active so it increases the chances of it becoming a habit."