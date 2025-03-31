People are following sleepmaxxing trends, splashing out on sleep gadgets and meticulously monitoring their sleep with AI trackers. But there's one free sleep hack I swear by for better sleep and easier (and earlier) morning wake-ups.

Sleeping on the best mattress for your sleep needs is key to remaining comfortable through the night, but leaving that level of comfort early in the morning can be difficult.

I've tested many trending sleep methods and rest-promoting gadgets to help me bag quality sleep and wake up easier. While the best sunrise alarm clocks are my favorite winter sleep gadget, there's one simple thing I do when the mornings are lighter to help me wake up refreshed: sleep with my blinds open.

Letting natural light filter in through your bedroom window can help regulate your circadian rhythm, giving you more energy in the morning and promoting sleep onset come evening.

3 ways sleeping with the blinds open helps you wake up earlier

From improved mood to better hormone functioning, waking up to natural daylight is associated with an array of positive health outcomes. Here's why...

1. You wake up gradually

Our bodies wake up more naturally by gradual light exposure rather than a jolting alarm. This is because gradual light allows you to smoothly transition from sleep to wakefulness at the end of a sleep cycle instead of disrupting these crucial cycles.

Waking up gradually is better for your body and mind as you forego the rush of stress induced by a blaring alarm tone.

Completing all four sleep stages also means your rest will be more restorative and you'll wake up with more energy and less grogginess.

2. You have more energy

Sunlight exposure can affect how tired or energised you feel due to the impact it has on hormonal changes in the brain.

Light helps reset your circadian cycle by telling your body it's time to wake up. In turn, your brain suppresses melatonin and produces cortisol, swapping drowsiness for alertness.

By regulating these hormone cycles, morning sunlight ensures you have energy when you need to get up and start your day and you feel sleepy and calm when it's time to wind down in the evening.

3. You'll be in a better mood

Research continually shows a positive correlation between sunlight exposure and mental health. This is mainly due to the fact that sunlight triggers the release of serotonin and vitamin D in the body.

Known as a happy hormone, serotonin is a neurotransmitter that elevates mood and reduces symptoms of depression, promoting overall well-being. It's also an essential hormone in regulating your sleep-wake cycle.

Meanwhile, vitamin D plays a role in regulating serotonin, meaning it is also linked to mental health and cognitive function. Additionally, vitamin D deficiencies are linked to poorer sleep quality, which leads to exhaustion and low mood.

Getting your dose of sunlight early in the morning as it seeps in through your blinds helps release these chemicals early, setting the tone for a positive day.

Why is morning sunlight so good?

Lighter mornings are great news for your energy levels and sleep-wake hormone regulation. This is because light is one of the main stimulus acting on the circadian rhythm.

The body's natural sleep-wake cycle is regulated by the interplay of light and darkness. When you expose yourself to sunlight in the morning, your body suppresses the sleepy hormone melatonin, promoting wakefulness and helping you feel alert.

By regulating your circadian rhythm, studies show natural daylight can also improve your sleep as it ensures energy-giving hormones are released earlier in the day and sleep-inducing hormones arrive come evening.

This means you'll feel more tired later in the day, helping you wind down and fall asleep fast without wasting crucial sleep time tossing and turning.

What are the benefits of waking up early?

Early mornings are at the crux of the wellness industry with successful people and TikTokers tooting about how a 5-9 routine before your 9-5 could be the key to success and boosting productivity.

While we're cautious of trending routines, there's science to support the positive outcomes of waking up earlier. A 2021 study by the University of Colorado found waking up one hour earlier could reduce a person's risk of depression by 23%.

Giving yourself an extra hour in the morning can do wonders for your health, whether you fit in a workout or just some time for relaxation. But to do either of these things you need energy and a calm mind, and morning sunlight exposure and a gradual, natural wake up call can give you that.