Does putting magnesium oil on your feet really help you fall asleep fast? Here's what the science says

Magnesium is the current popular mineral across social media with wellness enthusiasts praising it as the key to better sleep. But there's a twist. They aren't supplementing the mineral as you'd expect, instead they are rubbing magnesium oil on their feet.

Investing in the best mattress for your sleep needs is an effective way to boost the rest you get. But sleepmaxxing TikTokers and influencers who are striving for sleep optimization are trying new sleep tech, 'bio hacks' and supplements. As sleep experts, we love to see it. But there are some methods being promoted that we're not always sure of — applying magnesium oil on your feet before hitting the hay is one of them.

So, we've searched the science journals and got some expert insight from Amie Alexander, registered dietician at NutriPeak , to determine whether it is worth lathering up your toes with magnesium oil at bedtime or whether it is just another health fad.

How does magnesium help you sleep?

Besides being a trendy supplement, magnesium is an essential mineral in the body that contributes to muscle recovery, nerve function, bone development, blood sugar regulation and healthy heart function. It can be found in wholefoods like salmon, almonds, spinach, beans, potatoes and figs.

It's role in sleep? Alexander explains: "Magnesium is an integral part of regulating sleep as it supports melatonin production, which is responsible for sleep wake cycles. It helps with the activation of the parasympathetic nervous system, promoting rest. Magnesium binds to the GABA receptors, which is a neurotransmitter involved in calming down the nervous system. This decreases anxiety, hence making it easier to sleep."

Research agrees that magnesium intake can slow down nerve activity, relax muscles and regulate the sleep hormone melatonin. This stress-relieving response allows you to drift off more peacefully.

While magnesium has gained a good name for itself in the sleep industry with recent studies supporting its reputation as an effective sleep aid, there is little science to say applying it to your feet is the best option. But that's not stopping the TikTokers.

Why are people putting magnesium on their feet?

Part of the sleepmaxxing trend, video creators are claiming that rubbing magnesium oil on your feet helps you fall alseep fast, stay asleep and wake up feeling restored.

In theory, it makes sense. The trend is based on the belief that magnesium is better absorbed through the skin rather than orally. People are applying it to their feet in particular because skin is thinner in this area of the body and there's a high concentration of blood vessels and sweat glands, meaning the magnesium should act quicker.

Plus, some people experience unpleasant side effects when supplementing magnesium, like nausea and stomach cramps. Therefore, people are bypassing the gastrointestinal tract and applying magnesium oil to their feet to feel the snoozy benefits without nighttime discomfort.

Can magnesium be absorbed via the feet?

Although scientists recognise the potential of magnesium oil and cream application to the skin in helping people fall asleep fast and improving sleep quality, there is little scientific evidence to back up its effectiveness.

Alexander says: "Topical magnesium is based on an assumption that it could be better absorbed through the skin rather than via the digestive system. Several anecdotal reports indicate improvement in sleep. On the other hand, research concerning actual skin absorption is not conclusive."

While there's no solid benefits of applying magnesium oil to your feet for the purpose of sleep, a placebo effect may be in play. If this is the case and you're sleeping better, then we're here for it. There may be no science backing it up , but there's also no proven harmful effects of applying magnesium to the feet. So if supplementing magnesium is upsetting your stomach, but you still want to benefit from its snoozy effects, we say there is no harm in oiling up your feet.

