If you’re short- or long-sighted, active and have never invested in a set of prescription sports sunglasses or glasses, I’m here to tell you that it’s a game-changer.

I’ve been running more or less daily for over 10 years and only really caught on to prescription sports sunnies in the last five years, and they make each and every workout more enjoyable.

In the distant past, I just used my regular glasses, which slipped down my nose, bounced and didn’t work with doses of heavy sweating.

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Of course I’ve also tried contact lenses, but they’re a hassle and an expensive option just to use for runs, since I don’t find them comfortable to wear all day.

I’ve now tested a lot of different prescription sports sunglasses, and I’ve covered the pros and cons of five of my favorite sets below after running hundreds of miles with them as well as cycling.

Zenni Optical Zunnies Wrap-Around Sports Sunglasses

(Image credit: Future)

I have three pairs of these sunglasses, the last of which I bought just to get them in a color I prefer for races, which gives you some indication of how much I like them.

Zenni’s Zunnies line-up contains some of the best value prescription sports sunglasses and glasses I’ve come across, and these lightweight wraparound sunnies hit all the key markers I look for.

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The fit is perfect, with the sunglasses staying firmly in place over runs of any length (including marathons in my testing) without any pressure points.

There’s a variety of lens styles and tints to pick from, and you can choose standard or wider lenses to suit your face. Whatever combo you opt for, the price stays south of $150, and many sets will cost you less than $100. For most people, these would be my top pick.

Zenni Optical Zunnies Wrap-Around Sunglasses: $23.95 at Zenni Optical These Zenni Zunnies are my prescription running sunglasses overall, partly thanks to the great value they offer. Even with prescription lenses, you'll probably only have to pay around $80-$130, depending on the lenses you opt for.

Ombraz Teton

(Image credit: Future)

Ombraz’s line-up of sunglasses uses a cord instead of arms, and this is a brilliantly simple and effective way to get a guaranteed great fit for sports.

I’ve used the Teton regularly throughout my current marathon training block, and I have them with photochromic lenses so I can actually wear them for indoor runs, bike rides and night runs.

The fit is quick and easy to adjust, and you don’t have to tighten the cord so much that it puts any pressure on your head to ensure the Teton sunnies stay in place.

They’re also stylish sunglasses for general use, and because they don’t have arms, they pack away in a flat case, so they’re easy to take on trips.

The price for the prescription version of the sunglasses is high, though, several times what you pay for the standard Ombraz Teton with normal lenses.

Ombraz Teton (prescription): $470 at lensandframe.co The Ombraz Teton is a great option thanks to the reliable corded fit, and you can get them with photochromic or tinted lenses. The standard sunnies cost less than the prescription model if you do not use contact lenses.

Rudy Project Rydon Slim

(Image credit: Future)

The Rudy Project Rydon Slim frames live up to their name with a very minimal style that’s incredibly light and comfortable to wear during workouts.

You can bend and adjust the nosepads and arms on the glasses to make the fit more secure, and you can get frames with prescription lenses, optical inserts, or (if you have a more demanding prescription) the optical dock I have on mine, which is why they have full frames.

I also have photochromic lenses on these glasses to make them more useful during the winter months here in the UK, where the sun can be a relatively rare sight.

These are another expensive option, but you get top-class lenses in an extremely light frame, and a wide variety of options for your lenses to suit different environments.

Rudy Project Rydon Slim: $241 at rudyprojectna.com These ultra-lightweight frames have different prescription options to suit different people, including the optical dock setup I needed with my high prescription.

LensDirect Diablo Topspin

(Image credit: Future)

The Diablo line-up from LensDirect contains frames built for active lifestyles, all of which have a less sporty look than the other options I’ve picked out here.

As a result, the fit on the Topspin isn’t quite as secure as my other picks, but they are suitable for general use alongside workouts. I’ve done a couple of races with them along with a lot of training runs.

I found I had to nudge them back up my nose at times during runs, but the fit is pretty good, and I like the style of the Topspin. I was also impressed by the VoltPRO color-enhancing lenses, especially on trail runs under tree cover.

The Topspin sunglasses are also good value, though you do pay a bit more if you opt for the VoltPRO lenses.

LensDirect Diablo Topspin: $95 at lensdirect.com The Topspin frames are a good option for those who want sports sunglasses they can use outside their training, too, thanks to their stylish design.

REKS Sling Blade

(Image credit: Future)

The REKS Sling Blade sunglasses are particularly robust and make for a good pick if durability is a top concern.

They are another affordable option I’ve been impressed by, with a sporty style and a wide variety of lens options, including the photochromic ones I went for, along with a variety of sunglasses tints designed for different activities.

I prefer the fit and style of the Zenni Zunnies myself, but the Sling Blade did stay in place pretty well, and the thicker frame and lenses on the REKS specs are part of the reason they’re so durable.

REKS Sling Blade: $95 at reks.com The Sling Blade glasses are particularly durable thanks to thick frames and lenses, so they will serve you well if you're engaged in more adventurous activities.

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