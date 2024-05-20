Don’t miss the Saucony deals in the REI anniversary sale this week — some of my favorite road and trail running shoes are included
Get great running shoes for under $100
The REI anniversary sale is up and running and those seeking deals on the best running shoes are well-served by the 30% discounts on Saucony road and trail-running shoes. Some of my favorite shoes are included in the sale, including relatively new releases like the Saucony Ride 17 and Endorphin Speed 4.
You do need to be an REI member to take advantage of these deals, since they are special Saucony x REI Co-op colors of the shoes. It’s only $30 for a lifetime membership though, which is less than you’ll save in any of the three deals I’ve picked out below, and you during the sale can use that membership to also get 20% one full price item on REI using the coupon code "ANNIV24".
The sale only runs until Monday May 27th and, as always with running shoe deals, it’s best to move fast to secure a pair in your size before they run out.
- Shop all running shoes in the REI anniversary sale
- Saucony Ride 17 (women’s): was $140 now $97.99
- Saucony Ride 17 (men’s): was $140 now $97.99
- Saucony Peregrine 14 (women’s): was $140 now $97.99
- Saucony Peregrine 14 (men’s): was $140 now $97.99
- Saucony Endorphin Speed 4 (women’s): was $170 now $118.99
Best REI anniversary deals on Saucony shoes
Saucony Ride 17: was $140 now $97.99 @ REI
Both the men’s and women’s versions of the Saucony Ride 17 are included in the REI sale for members, with a wide range of sizes available. The Ride 17 is a great do-it-all daily trainer, offering enough comfort for easy and long runs while still being quite responsive for faster efforts. It’s a great shoe for new runners and also works well for walking, and only came out in late 2023, so it’s great to see such a big discount on it.
Saucony Peregrine 14: was $140 now $97.90 @ REI
The Saucony Peregrine 14 is one of the most versatile trail-running shoes available, gripping well on a variety of terrains and being good for short, long, slow and fast runs alike. REI members can get the Peregrine 14 for under $100 in the anniversary sale, with all sizes currently available for both the men’s and women’s shoes.
Saucony Endorphin Speed 4: was $170 now $118.99 @ REI
Only the women’s Endorphin Speed 4 is included in the REI sale, with sizes 6 to 11 available to REI members. This is the most versatile shoe on the market from any brand, in my opinion, and one I use in my own running shoe rotation, having tested most rivals. The Speed 4 is lightweight and has a nylon plate that adds some pop for faster runs but is also cushioned and comfortable for easy runs. It only came out earlier this year, so this is a fantastic deal to come across.
He runs 50-80 miles a week and races regularly with his club, which gives him a lot of opportunity to test out running gear: he has tested and reviewed hundreds of pairs of running shoes, as well as fitness trackers, running watches, sports headphones, treadmills, and all manner of other kit. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.