Zinus Original Hybrid mattress drops to just $299 for a twin — here’s why I'd buy it

Hybrid mattresses offer excellent pressure relief but usually come at a higher price tag. However, with 40% off the Zinus Original Green Tea Hybrid mattress at Zinus , you can get a twin for a budget-friendly price.

Many of our picks for this year’s best mattress guide for all sleepers feature breathable fabrics to keep your mattress fresher for longer. The Zinus Original Hybrid mattress is infused with green tea, designed to do just that.

Alongside this, the mattress has 5 layers of responsive foam and customized support coils to offer maximum pressure relief. While we’re used to seeing great discounts for already affordable mattresses at Zinus, 40% off is a particularly generous price and will likely be the best sale you’ll see until Black Friday.

Zinus Original Green Tea Hybrid mattress

Was from: $499

Now from: $299

Saving: up to $200 at Zinus Mattress summary: The Zinus Original Green Tea hybrid mattress, like the best hybrid mattresses, offers contouring comfort foam layers with durable support coils to create a responsive and supportive surface. This can help relieve pressure from key areas, like the shoulders, hips, and knees, especially for side sleepers. The support system with wrapped coils aims to reduce motion transfer across the mattress, making it a great choice for those who share a bed. Alongside this, the 8 inch durable base layer will cushion your body’s curves and provide great edge support. Green tea is infused throughout the memory foam and comfort layer to help your mattress stay fresher for longer, helping hot sleepers regulate their body temperature. However, if you experience hot flashes or live in a hot climate, you may want to upgrade to the cooling green tea option that incorporated cooling gel to draw heat away from the body. Zinus has made this year’s best cheap mattress guide, so you can expect a good build and quality fabrics. The twin mattress is the only size that sees the generous 40% off, with a queen reduced by 28%, making it $499 (was $699). Benefits: Free shipping | 10-year warranty | 100-night trial Price history: Zinus usually offer generous discounts throughout the year, with major sales events like Labor Day and Memorial Day seeing lower prices. We have come to expect a fairly standard 25-35% off, but 40% is a great discount for a great mattress, and most likely the best price until Black Friday. It is likely this discount will increase during the Black Friday sales, so it might be worth waiting until November. However, if you can’t wait, we think it’s a deal worth taking advantage of, especially if you’re in the market for a budget-friendly twin size mattress.

Should I buy a hybrid mattress or a memory foam?

Zinus makes their mattresses in both hybrid and memory foam models, meaning you can choose which one is right for you. A hybrid mattress will generally be more breathable, because its structure increases airflow and is less dense. The use of coils can also help increase zoned lumbar support, making them a great choice for anyone who experiences back pain.

Alternatively, a memory foam mattress is will suit sleepers who enjoy a hugging sensation from their bed. While memory foam can be both firm and soft, you’re more likely to experience the 'sinking in' sensation when you get into a foam bed. The dense structure can sometimes lead to heat being trapped, but most memory foam mattresses now feature cooling technology to combat this.